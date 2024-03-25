Sweet 16 March Madness predictions: ESPN game predictor NCAA Tournament win probabilities

Which NCAA Tournament teams have the best chances of winning their Sweet 16 games of March Madness on Thursday and Friday?

ESPN Analytics has revealed its Matchup Predictor numbers for the four NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 matchups on Thursday, March 28 and the four games on Friday, March 29 and they offer some interesting win probabilities.

Take a look at the site's picks for the eight Sweet 16 men's college basketball games of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

How do the site's predictions compare with NCAA Tournament odds for March Madness games?

The Sweet 16 games begin with No. 6 seed Clemson vs. No. 2 seed Arizona at 4:09 p.m. PT on Thursday and they conclude with No. 3 seed Creighton vs. No. 2 seed Tennessee at approximately 7:09 p.m. PT Friday.

All times Pacific.

Sweet 16 March Madness NCAA Tournament predictions for Thursday, March 28

4:09 p.m.: (6) Clemson vs. (2) Arizona, CBS, Los Angeles, California (stream with free trial from FUBO)

Arizona has a 79% chance to beat Clemson in March Madness.

The site gives the Tigers a 21% shot at defeating the Wildcats in the Sweet 16 March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

4:39 p.m.: (5) San Diego State vs. (1) UConn, TBS/truTV, Boston, Massachusetts (stream with Sling TV)

UConn has an 86.2% chance to beat San Diego State in March Madness.

The site gives the Aztecs a 13.8% shot at defeating the Huskies in the Sweet 16 March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

6:39 p.m.*: (4) Alabama vs. (1) North Carolina, CBS, Los Angeles California (stream with free trial from FUBO)

Alabama has a 52.2% chance to beat North Carolina in March Madness.

The site gives the Tar Heels a 47.8% shot at defeating the Crimson Tide in the Sweet 16 March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

7:09 p.m.*: (3) Illinois vs. (2) Iowa State, TBS, truTV, Boston, Massachusetts (stream with Sling TV)

Iowa State has a 58.1% chance to beat Illinois in March Madness.

The site gives the Fighting Illini a 41.9% shot at defeating the Cyclones in the Sweet 16 March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

Sweet 16 March Madness schedule: Television channels, how to watch, stream

The Alabama Crimson Tide are the only lower seed favored to win their NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game in win probabilities provided by ESPN.

Sweet 16 March Madness NCAA Tournament predictions for Friday, March 29

4:09 p.m.: (11) NC State vs. (2) Marquette, CBS, Dallas, Texas (stream with free trial from FUBO)

Marquette has a 76.6% chance to beat NC State in March Madness.

The site gives the Wolfpack a 23.4% shot at defeating the Golden Eagles in the Sweet 16 March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

4:39 p.m.: (5) Gonzaga vs. (1) Purdue, TBS/truTV, Detroit, Michigan (stream with Sling TV)

Purdue has a 76.7% chance to beat Gonzaga in March Madness.

The site gives the Zags a 23.3% shot at defeating the Boilermakers in the Sweet 16 March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

6:39 p.m.*: (4) Duke vs. (1) Houston, CBS, Dallas, Texas (stream with free trial from FUBO)

Houston has a 76.8% chance to beat Duke in March Madness.

The site gives the Blue Devils a 23.2% shot at defeating the Cougars in the Sweet 16 March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

7:09 p.m.*: (3) Creighton vs. (2) Tennessee, TBS, truTV, Detroit, Michigan (stream with Sling TV)

Tennessee has a 57.6% chance to beat Creighton in March Madness.

The site gives the Bluejays a 42.4% shot at defeating the Volunteers in the Sweet 16 March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

*- approximate times

Sweet 16 March Madness game odds: Point spreads, moneylines, over/unders

Sweet 16 March Madness odds: Who is favored to win national championship?

