NC State vs Duke Elite 8 picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness game?

No. 11 seed NC State and No. 4 seed Duke play Sunday, March 31 in an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game in Dallas, Texas.

The South Region game is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. PT and can be seen on CBS (stream with this free trial from FUBO).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the Final Four? Check out these NCAA Tournament regional final picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

Duke is a 6.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook. The Blue Devils are -275 on the moneyline. The Wolfpack is +220. The over/under for the game is set at 143.5 points.

NC State defeated No. 2 seed Marquette in the Sweet 16, 67-58. Duke beat No. 1 seed Houston, 54-51.

College Football News: Duke 75, NC State 66

Pete Fiutak writes: "That HAS to end soon, right? NC State has been playing great defensively, and it’s been able to get teams out of their styles in game after game during this run. It also helps that it’s been great on the boards during this stretch, too. Duke has been outstanding on the defensive glass, and it won’t have enough misfires to need to hit the offensive boards. It’ll be a battle for 35 minutes, and then Duke’s consistent accuracy from all over the floor will come through."

KenPom.com: Duke 78, NC State 70

The site predicts that the Blue Devils will beat the Wolfpack in the South Region final of the NCAA Tournament.

Action Network: Duke 79, NC State 69.5

The site predicts that Duke will get the win over NC State in the Elite Eight of March Madness on Sunday in Dallas, Texas.

Tony's Picks: Duke 81, NC State 76

It writes: "The better pick leans towards Duke for their overall season performance and depth, but NC State’s fighting spirit and ability to upset make them a strong contender to cover the spread. The total going OVER seems plausible given both teams’ offensive capabilities. In terms of no-cost March Madness selections, a tightly contested game with Duke ultimately securing the win seems the most likely outcome."

ESPN: Duke has an 84.6% chance to beat NC State in March Madness

The site gives the Wolfpack a 15.4% shot at defeating the Blue Devils in the Elite Eight March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

