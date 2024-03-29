Elite Eight March Madness NCAA Tournament game odds: Point spreads, moneylines, over/unders

The Elite Eight Round of the NCAA Tournament is Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31.

What do the betting odds say about the four March Madness games this round?

Take a look at the point spread, moneyline and over/under for every regional final game in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook.

Who is the favorite in each game? Which games will see a lot of scoring? Which games will not?

Are any lower seeds favored over higher seeds in this round of the NCAA Tournament?

Look at the betting spreads and lines for the two days of the March Madness Elite Eight.

The Elite Eight round begins with No. 3 seed Illinois vs. No. 1 seed UConn and No. 6 seed Clemson vs. No. 4 seed Alabama on Saturday. Check back for Sunday's game odds after Friday's Sweet 16 games.

Elite Eight March Madness NCAA Tournament odds for Saturday, March 30: Point spreads

(3) Illinois (+8.5) vs. (1) UConn (-8.5)

(6) Clemson (+2.5) vs. (4) Alabama (-2.5)

Who is still in March Madness? See remaining NCAA Tournament teams

Elite Eight March Madness NCAA Tournament odds for Saturday, March 30: Moneylines

(3) Illinois (+333) vs. (1) UConn (-450)

(6) Clemson (+125) vs. (4) Alabama (-150)

More: Illinois vs UConn Elite Eight picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness game?

Elite Eight March Madness NCAA Tournament odds for Saturday, March 30: Over/unders (point totals)

(3) Illinois vs. (1) UConn: 155.5

(6) Clemson vs. (4) Alabama: 164.5

More: Clemson vs Alabama Elite Eight picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness game?

The Clemson Tigers are underdogs against Alabama in Elite Eight odds for the NCAA Tournament.

Elite Eight March Madness NCAA Tournament odds for Sunday, March 31: Point spreads

Matchups/odds to be determined.

Elite Eight March Madness NCAA Tournament odds for Sunday, March 31: Moneylines

Matchups/odds to be determined.

Elite Eight March Madness NCAA Tournament odds for Sunday, March 31: Over/unders (point totals)

Matchups/odds to be determined.

