Elite Eight March Madness NCAA Tournament schedule, TV channels, how to watch, stream games

March Madness heats up with the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday and Sunday.

How can you watch the four games?

Here's a look at the TV information for each regional final NCAA Tournament men's basketball game on March 30 and 31, with the teams, scheduled game time, channel, location and streaming information for the two games each day.

All times Pacific (add three hours for eastern time).

The winners of the Elite Eight March Madness games advance to Final Four round on Saturday, April 6.

The Elite Eight round begins with No. 3 seed Illinois vs. No. 1 seed UConn and No. 6 seed Clemson vs. No. 4 seed Alabama on Saturday. Check back for Sunday's matchups after Friday's Sweet 16 games.

Sweet 16 picks, predictions: NC State vs Marquette | Gonzaga vs Purdue | Duke vs Houston | Creighton vs Tennessee | Probabilities | The Republic's picks | Schedule | Announcers | Game odds | NCAA Tournament odds

Elite Eight March Madness NCAA Tournament schedule for Saturday, March 30

3:09 p.m.: (3) Illinois vs. (1) UConn, TBS/truTV, Boston, Massachusetts (stream with Sling TV)

5:49 p.m.: (6) Clemson vs. (4) Alabama, TBS/truTV, Los Angeles, Calif. (stream with Sling TV)

Who is still in March Madness? See remaining NCAA Tournament teams

Elite Eight March Madness NCAA Tournament schedule for Sunday, March 31

TBD: NC State vs. Marquette winner vs. Duke vs. Houston winner

TBD: Gonzaga vs. Purdue winner vs. Creighton vs. Tennessee winner

The UConn Huskies are storming through the NCAA Tournament in defense of their March Madness title.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

STREAM THE GAMES: Watch NCAA Tournament games on CBS live with FUBO (free trial)

STREAM THE GAMES: Watch March Madness games on truTV, TBS, TNT with Sling TV

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: March Madness Elite Eight TV schedule: How to watch, stream games