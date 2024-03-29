Clemson vs Alabama Elite Eight picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness game?

No. 6 seed Clemson and No. 4 seed Alabama play Saturday, March 30 in an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game in Los Angeles, California.

The West Region game is scheduled for 5:49 p.m. PT and can be seen on TBS/truTV (stream with Sling TV).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the Final Four? Check out these NCAA Tournament regional final picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

Alabama is a 2.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook. The Crimson Tide are -150 on the moneyline. The Tigers are +150. The over/under for the game is set at 164.5 points.

Clemson defeated No. 2 seed Arizona in the Sweet 16, 77-72. Alabama beat No. 1 seed North Carolina, 89-87.

Tuscaloosa News: Alabama 85, Clemson 80

Nick Kelly writes: "If the Crimson Tide played like it did against UNC, it's going to the Final Four. Grant Nelson and Mark Sears each competing at a high level will be too much for Clemson to stop."

College Football News: Alabama 84, Clemson 78

Pete Fiutak writes: "The Clemson fast break points won’t be there, and if they are, no big whoop. Alabama will just keep firing. The Tide shooters have to be off. They might be able to get inside enough to matter, and Clemson will have to hit just about everything without taking a break, but as mentioned before, this O is unrelenting. That doesn’t mean Clemson can’t score - it got to 90 points five times this season - but shootouts aren’t what this team is built for. Bama will bomb its way into the Final Four."

Will Alabama basketball beat Clemson in the NCAA Tournament? March Madness picks, predictions and odds weigh in on the Elite Eight game on Saturday.

KenPom.com: Alabama 83, Clemson 81

The site predicts that Alabama will defeat Clemson in the West Region final on Saturday.

Action Network: Alabama 81.3, Clemson 77.3

The site gives the edge to the Crimson Tide in the Elite Eight game against the Tigers in Los Angeles, California.

ESPN: Alabama has a 67.7% chance to beat Clemson in March Madness

The site gives the Tigers a 32.3% shot at defeating the Crimson Tide in the Elite Eight March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

