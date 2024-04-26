NFL Draft: Jim Harbaugh's Chargers get aggressive, trade up to take WR Ladd McConkey

The Los Angeles Chargers wanted an offensive lineman in the NFL Draft, but they also had a need a receiver.

The Chargers solved both problems. They got their offensive lineman with the fifth overall pick on Thursday, taking offensive tackle Joe Alt, then made sure they drafted a good target for Justin Herbert early in the second round.

Los Angeles traded up to take Ladd McConkey with the second pick of the second round on Friday night. He'll immediately help the Chargers replace Keenan Allen, who was traded to the Chicago Bears, and Mike Williams, who was cut in a salary cap move.

According to NFL Media, the Chargers traded the 37th and 110th (fourth round) pick to the New England Patriots for No. 34 and No. 137 (fifth round).

McConkey had 1,687 yards and 14 touchdowns over three seasons on a talented Georgia team. He can play the slot, but has more deep ability than most slot receivers.

He should be a good match for Herbert, who has a big arm and needs receivers to throw to. The Chargers had a hole in their receiver room, but made a strong move up to fix that.