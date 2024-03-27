March Madness 2024 Final Four odds: Who is favored to win each region?

We've previously looked at March Madness odds for every Sweet 16 game on Thursday and Friday.

We've even taken a look at odds to win the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

But what about the odds of who will make it to the Final Four in Glendale, Arizona on April 6?

FanDuel Sportsbook has odds for who is favored to come out of each region in the upcoming March Madness games.

The winners of the Sweet 16 (regional semifinals) games on Thursday and Friday will face off in the Elite Eight (regional finals) on Saturday and Sunday.

Who has the best odds to make the Final Four at State Farm Stadium?

Take a look at each team's odds of winning the four regions in the upcoming games of the NCAA Tournament.

March Madness odds: UConn favored to make Final Four out of East Region

The UConn Huskies are a big favorite in the East Region, with FanDuel Sportsbook giving the defending national champions -230 odds to advance to the Final Four.

The Iowa State Cyclones are second, at +420.

The Illinois Fighting Illini are third in the odds to come out of that region in Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games, at +600.

The San Diego State Aztecs are the longshot, at +1200.

UConn, the No. 1 seed, plays No. 5 seed San Diego State on Thursday. Iowa State, the No. 2 seed, plays No. 3 Illinois. The winners of those games will face off on Saturday.

UConn: -230

Iowa State: +420

Illinois: +600

San Deigo State: +1200

The Connecticut Huskies are a big favorite to make the Final Four out of the East Region of March Madness heading into NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 games.

March Madness odds: Arizona favored to make Final Four out of West Region

The favorite to come out of the West Region isn't the top seed.

The No. 2 Arizona Wildcats are at +110 in odds to advance to the Final Four in the West, followed by the No. 1 seeded North Carolina Tar Heels, at +180.

No. 4 seed Alabama is at +410, while No. 6 seed Clemson is at +950 to win the regional final.

Arizona faces Clemson on Thursday, while North Carolina takes on Alabama. The winners of those games will play on Saturday.

Arizona: +110

North Carolina: +180

Alabama: +410

Clemson: +950

Purdue and Arizona faced off in the regular season. Could they both make the NCAA Tournament Final Four? March Madness odds have the favored in their respective regions ahead of their Sweet 16 games.

March Madness odds: Houston favored to make Final Four out of South Region

The Houston Cougars, the No. 1 seed in the South, are also No. 1 in the odds to win that region in the upcoming Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games.

FanDuel Sportsbook has them at +100 in the odds, ahead of the No. 2 seed Marquette Golden Eagles, who are +200.

No. 4 seed Duke is at +350 in the odds, while North Carolina State, the No. 11 seed, is at +1400.

Houston and Duke play on Friday, as do Marquette and North Carolina State. The winners of those games will play on Sunday.

Houston: +100

Marquette: +200

Duke: +350

NC State: +1400

Does Marquette have the best chance to knock off Houston the South Region of the NCAA Tournament March Madness bracket?

March Madness odds: Purdue favored to make Final Four out of Midwest Region

Purdue is the third No. 1 seed favored in odds to win their region and advance to the Final Four, with the Boilermakers given +120 odds to come out of the Midwest.

The Tennessee Volunteers, the No. 2 seed in that region, are at +210, with the No. 3 seed Creighton Bluejays at +450.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs, the No.5 seed, are at +500 in odds to win their Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games and make the Final Four round of the NCAA Tournament.

Purdue and Gonzaga play Friday, followed by Tennessee and Creighton, with the winners facing off on Sunday.

Purdue: +120

Tennessee +210

Creighton: +450

Gonzaga: +500

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: March Madness Final Four odds before NCAA Tournament Sweet 16