Sweet 16 March Madness NCAA Tournament odds: Who is favored to win national championship?

Who is the favorite to win the 2024 NCAA Tournament now that the field is down to 16 teams?

FanDuel Sportsbook has released updated odds before the Sweet 16 for the winner of March Madness and UConn, the No. 1 seed in the East Region, is still the favorite to bring home the national title at +210.

The Houston Cougars are second in odds to win the NCAA Tournament this season at +500 odds.

They are followed by the Purdue Boilermakers at +600.

The Arizona Wildcats (+800) and Tennessee Volunteers (+1200) round out the Top 5 in odds to win the NCAA Championship in 2024.

Check out every remaining NCAA Tournament team's odds to win the national championship before the Sweet 16 round of March Madness gets underway.

Sweet 16 March Madness schedule: Television channels, how to watch, stream

Sweet 16 March Madness game odds: Point spreads, moneylines, over/unders

The UConn Huskies are still the favorites to win the NCAA Tournament in March Madness Sweet 16 national championship odds.

March Madness NCAA Tournament winner odds entering Sweet 16:

UConn: +210

Houston:+500

Purdue: +600

Arizona: +800

Tennessee: +1200

North Carolina: +1300

Marquette: +1500

Iowa State: +2000

Duke: +2300

Creighton: +2500

Gonzaga: +2500

Illinois: +3200

Alabama: +3600

San Diego State: +7500

Clemson: +8500

NC State: +12000

BEST BETS: These are the best Arizona college basketball betting sites

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Sweet 16 March Madness NCAA Tournament national championship odds