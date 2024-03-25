Alabama vs North Carolina Sweet 16 picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness game?

No. 4 seed Alabama and No. 1 seed North Carolina play Thursday, March 28 in an NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game in Los Angeles, California.

The West Region game is scheduled for approximately 6:39 p.m. PT (after the Clemson vs. Arizona game) and can be seen on CBS (stream with this free trial from FUBO).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the Elite 8? Check out these NCAA Tournament second-round picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

North Carolina is a 4.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook. The Tar Heels are -185 on the moneyline. The Crimson Tide are +150. The over/under for the game is set at 173.5 points.

Alabama defeated No. 12 seed Grand Canyon in the second round, 72-61. North Carolina beat No. 9 seed Michigan State, 85-69.

Tuscaloosa News: UNC 88, Alabama 83

Nick Kelly writes: "If the Crimson Tide guards like it did against Grand Canyon, it will have a shot. Pair its usual good shooting with that kind of defensive effort, and Alabama can upset UNC. However, the Tar Heels will present more of an offensive threat than Grand Canyon did. And the UNC defense is also elite. The Crimson Tide will give the Tar Heels a tough game, but in the end, UNC outlasts Alabama for the victory."

KenPom.com: North Carolina 86, Alabama 84

The site predicts that the Tar Heels will edge the Crimson Tide in their Sweet 16 March Madness NCAA Tournament game on Thursday.

FOX Sports: North Carolina 82, Alabama 80

It writes: "Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the game is Tar Heels 89, Crimson Tide 85. The Tar Heels have a 64.9% chance to claim victory in this meeting based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Crimson Tide have a 39.4% implied probability to win."

Action Network: North Carolina 81.3, Alabama 80.3

The site predicts that North Carolina will edge Alabama in the regional semifinal game of the NCAA Tournament in Los Angeles, California.

ESPN: Alabama has a 52.2% chance to beat North Carolina in March Madness

The site gives the Tar Heels a 47.8% shot at defeating the Crimson Tide in the Sweet 16 March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

