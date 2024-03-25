Duke vs Houston Sweet 16 picks, predictions: Who wins March Madness NCAA Tournament game?

No. 4 seed Duke and No. 1 seed Houston play Friday, March 29, in an NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game in Dallas, Texas.

The South Region game is scheduled for approximately 6:39 p.m. PT (after the NC State vs. Marquette game) and can be seen on CBS (stream with this free trial from FUBO).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the Elite 8? Check out these Sweet 16 picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

Houston is a 3.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook. The Cougars are -185 on the moneyline. The Blue Devils are +150. The over/under for the game is set at 134.5 points.

Duke defeated No. 12 seed James Madison in the second round, 93-55. Houston beat No. 9 seed Texas A&M in overtime, 100-95.

Sportsbook Wire: Houston 71, Duke 68

It writes: "Houston is 18-17-1 ATS this season. Duke has won 20 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 14 times. The Cougars put up 74.1 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 66.5 the Blue Devils give up."

College Football News: Duke 71, Houston 68

Pete Fiutak writes: "Hit shots against Duke, beat Duke. The Blue Devils are 2-5 when the other side hits at least half of their shots and 5-8 when the other side hits 46% or better. And they’re 21-0 when forcing teams to hit fewer than 46% from the floor. Houston only hits 43.4% of its shots. It has to keep driving to the rim, and it has to get hit hot right away and let the defense take care of the rest. But in this, Duke will show it can play a little D, too. Duke has the mix of talent, firepower, and time to prepare to get the ball moving well enough to avoid getting stuffed by the Cougar defense."

Will the Duke Blue Devils beat the Houston Cougars in the NCAA Tournament? March Madness picks, predictions and odds weigh in on the Sweet 16 game.

FOX Sports: Houston 70, Duke 68

It writes: "Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the matchup is Cougars 69, Blue Devils 65. The Cougars have a 64.3% chance to win this meeting based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Blue Devils have a 40.0% implied probability to win."

Covers.com: Bet the over in Houston vs. Duke March Madness NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game

Douglas Farmer writes: "Both these teams shoot well from deep. Duke’s chances from three will not be as diminished as James Madison’s defensive numbers suggest. And both these offenses are finding a groove of late."

ESPN: Houston has a 76.8% chance to beat Duke in March Madness

The site gives the Blue Devils a 23.2% shot at defeating the Cougars in the Sweet 16 March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

