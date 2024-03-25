Illinois vs Iowa State picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Sweet 16 March Madness game?

No. 3 seed Illinois and No. 2 seed Iowa State play Thursday, March 28 in an NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game in Boston, Massachusetts.

The East Region game is scheduled to begin at approximately 7:09 p.m. PT (after the San Diego State vs. UConn game) and can be seen on TBS/truTV (stream with Sling TV).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the Elite 8? Check out these NCAA Tournament second-round picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

Iowa State is a 2.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook. The Cyclones are -145 on the moneyline. The Fighting Illini are +120. The over/under for the game is set at 146.5 points.

Illinois defeated No. 11 seed Duquesne in the second round, 89-63. Iowa State beat No. 7 seed Washington State, 67-56.

Sportsbook Wire: Iowa State 74, Illinois 73

It writes: "Iowa State has put together a 26-10-0 record against the spread this season. Illinois is 21-14-1 ATS this year. The 75.5 points per game the Cyclones record are just 2.1 more points than the Fighting Illini give up (73.4)."

College Football News: Illinois 77, Iowa State 74

Pete Fiutak writes: "The Cyclones know how to play against everyone, and they have yet to lose when scoring more than 72 points. But Illinois would much rather get into an up-and-down style. It’ll be a fight until late, but the size of the Big Ten Tournament champion will be just enough to overcome the toughness and playmaking of the Big 12 Tournament champ."

Peoria Journal Star: Illinois 79, Iowa State 76

Wes Huett writes: "The teams have similar resumes, but a contrast of styles. Illinois has the nation's No. 1-ranked offense and Iowa State has the nation's No. 2-ranked defense. Iowa State certainly has performed better against top-tier teams (two wins over Houston especially), but Illinois has the playmakers who we think will rise to the occasion."

Picks and Parlays: Illinois 76, Iowa State 72

Cameron Ross writes: "Both teams have had great years and each come into the second weekend running hot. Illinois has the edge here as they are slightly deeper and will have the best player on the floor. Take the Illini to do the work Thursday leading to the win and cover as they punch their way to the Elite 8."

ESPN: Iowa State has a 58.1% chance to beat Illinois in March Madness

The site gives the Fighting Illini a 41.9% shot at defeating the Cyclones in the Sweet 16 March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

