March Madness announcers: Television broadcasters, announcing crews for Sweet 16 schedule

Who is going to be calling each Sweet 16 game of the NCAA Tournament?

Check out all the announcers, channels and times for the men's basketball March Madness regional semifinal games, starting with the No. 6 Clemson Tigers vs. No. 2 Arizona Wildcats on Thursday and concluding with the No. 3 Creighton Bluejays vs. No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers on Friday.

All times Pacific time (add three hours for Eastern time).

Each announcing team is scheduled to call two games in the Sweet 16, both games of a region semifinal.

The same announcing crew will then call that region's final (Elite 8) game on Saturday or Sunday.

Sweet 16 March Madness NCAA Tournament announcers for Thursday, March 28

4:09 p.m.: (6) Clemson vs. (2) Arizona, CBS, Los Angeles, California (stream with free trial from FUBO)

Announcers: Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst), Allie LaForce (reporter)

4:39 p.m.: (5) San Diego State vs. (1) UConn, TBS/truTV, Boston, Massachusetts (stream with Sling TV)

Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Dan Bonner (analyst), Stan Van Gundy (analyst), Andy Katz (reporter)

After conclusion of Game 1 at approximately 6:39 p.m.: (4) Alabama vs. (1) North Carolina, CBS, Los Angeles California (stream with free trial from FUBO)

Announcers: Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst), Allie LaForce (reporter)

After conclusion of Game 2 at approximately 7:09 p.m.: (3) Illinois vs. (2) Iowa State, TBS, truTV, Boston, Massachusetts (stream with Sling TV)

Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Dan Bonner (analyst), Stan Van Gundy (analyst), Andy Katz (reporter)

The Illinois vs. Iowa State Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament game can be seen on TBS and truTV on Thursday.

Sweet 16 March Madness NCAA Tournament announcers for Friday, March 29

4:09 p.m.: (11) NC State vs. (2) Marquette, CBS, Dallas, Texas (stream with free trial from FUBO)

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst), Grant Hill (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (reporter)

4:39 p.m.: (5) Gonzaga vs. (1) Purdue, TBS/truTV, Detroit, Michigan (stream with Sling TV)

Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Steve Lappas (analyst), Evan Washburn (reporter)

After conclusion of Game 1 at approximately 6:39 p.m.: (4) Duke vs. (1) Houston, CBS, Dallas, Texas (stream with free trial from FUBO)

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst), Grant Hill (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (reporter)

After conclusion of Game 2 at approximately 7:09 p.m.: (3) Creighton vs. (2) Tennessee, TBS, truTV, Detroit, Michigan (stream with Sling TV)

Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Steve Lappas (analyst), Evan Washburn (reporter)

