Overall New York Giants grade: B+

The Giants wanted a quarterback, but they still came away with a solid group of players despite not taking one. Malik Nabers is the receiver they’ve needed for quite some time and they found a solid replacement for Xavier McKinney in Tyler Nubin. Theo Johnson is a smart draft pick in response to Darren Waller being unsure about his playing future. The Giants might not have been able to make the splash they wanted but they should feel good about where they stand.

Favorite pick: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU (6th overall)

Nabers has unlimited upside in the NFL. He’s already a game-breaking threat and has plenty of areas of his game he can improve on. The Giants have been lacking consistent wide receiver talent for a few years. Nabers has a chance to buck that trend. This will help all of the other WRs on the Giants’ roster because now they can move into roles that are more appropriate for them. The plane was built out of WR3s. Now a real No. 1 target is here.

Least favorite pick: Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky (70th overall)

Nitpicking. This isn’t a bad selection by any means as it was the appropriate range for Phillips. Maybe the Giants could have picked T.J. Tampa? Regardless, this isn’t actually a bad pick.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 6: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

Round 2, Pick 47: Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota

Round 3, Pick 70: Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky

Round 4, Pick 107: Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State

Round 5, Pick 166: Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, Purdue

Round 6, Pick 183: Darius Muasau, LB, UCLA