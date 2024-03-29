Elite Eight March Madness predictions: ESPN game predictor NCAA Tournament win probabilities

Which NCAA Tournament teams have the best chances of winning their Elite Eight games of March Madness on Saturday and Sunday?

ESPN Analytics has revealed its Matchup Predictor numbers for the two NCAA Tournament regional final matchups on Saturday, March 30 and the two March Madness Elite Eight games on Sunday, March 31 and they offer some interesting win probabilities.

Take a look at the site's picks for the four Elite Eight men's college basketball games of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

How do the site's predictions compare with NCAA Tournament odds for March Madness games?

The Elite Eight round begins with No. 3 seed Illinois vs. No. 1 seed UConn and No. 6 seed Clemson vs. No. 4 seed Alabama on Saturday. Check back for Sunday's game predictions after Friday's Sweet 16 games.

All times Pacific.

Elite Eight March Madness NCAA Tournament predictions for Saturday, March 30

3:09 p.m.: (3) Illinois vs. (1) UConn, TBS/truTV, Boston, Massachusetts (stream with Sling TV)

UConn has a 76.1% chance to beat Illinois in March Madness.

The site gives the Fighting Illini a 23.9% shot at defeating the Huskies in the Elite Eight March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

More: Illinois vs UConn Elite Eight picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness game?

5:49 p.m.: (6) Clemson vs. (4) Alabama, TBS/truTV, Los Angeles, Calif. (stream with Sling TV)

Alabama has a 67.7% chance to beat Clemson in March Madness.

The site gives the Tigers a 32.3% shot at defeating the Crimson Tide in the Elite Eight March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

More: Clemson vs Alabama Elite Eight picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness game?

The Alabama Crimson Tide are favored in their Elite Eight NCAA Tournament game of March Madness against the Clemson Tigers.

Elite Eight March Madness NCAA Tournament predictions for Sunday, March 31

Matchups to be determined.

Who is still in March Madness? See remaining NCAA Tournament teams

