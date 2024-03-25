Gonzaga vs Purdue Sweet 16 picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness game?

No. 5 seed Gonzaga and No. 1 seed Purdue play Friday, March 29 in an NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game in Detroit, Michigan.

The Midwest Region game is scheduled for 4:39 p.m. PT and can be seen on TBS/truTV (stream with Sling TV).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the Elite 8? Check out these Sweet 16 picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

Purdue is a 4.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook. The Boilermakers are -200 on the moneyline. The Zags are +165. The over/under for the game is set at 154.5 points.

Gonzaga defeated No. 4 seed Kansas in the second round, 89-88. Purdue beat No. 8 seed Utah State, 106-67.

Detroit Free Press: Purdue 78, Gonzaga 70

Ryan Ford writes: "The Bulldogs looked unbeatable in demolishing Kansas in the second half Saturday, holding Hunter Dickinson & Co. to just 48 points. But, to put it politely, Dickinson is no Edey. “The Big Maple” scored 15 of his 25 points in the second half when Purdue took apart Gonzaga in the Maui Invitational in November, and it’s tough to imagine a motivated Boilermakers squad not repeating that performance."

College Football News: Purdue 82, Gonzaga 76

Pete Fiutak writes: "Who beat Gonzaga? San Diego State, and it did it with its defense. Saint Mary’s - twice with its defense - and Santa Clara won a low-scoring fight. Overall, Gonzaga is 24-0 when scoring 77 points or more, and was only held under that ten times. However, Purdue - for all the stuff about Edey, and the Boilermaker offense - has only allowed more than 77 points seven times. Twice were in overtime games against Northwestern, once was against a high-powered Alabama, once was against Illinois, and once was against Arizona. Slow down the Gonzaga offense from hitting easy shots, slow down Gonzaga. Having learned my lesson after picking Utah State to beat the Boilermakers - I still don’t think this team is THAT great, but …"

Will the Purdue Boilermakers beat the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the NCAA Tournament? March Madness picks, predictions and odds weigh in on the Sweet 16 game.

KenPom.com: Purdue 81, Gonzaga 77

The site predicts that Purdue will edge Gonzaga in the March Madness NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game on Friday.

FOX Sports: Purdue 78, Gonzaga 75

It writes: "Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the game is Boilermakers 79, Bulldogs 75. The Boilermakers have a 66.4% chance to collect the win in this meeting per the moneyline's implied probability. The Bulldogs hold a 37.9% implied probability to win."

ESPN: Purdue has a 76.7% chance to beat Gonzaga in March Madness

The site gives the Zags a 23.3% shot at defeating the Boilermakers in the Sweet 16 March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

