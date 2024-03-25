Clemson vs Arizona Sweet 16 picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness game?

No. 6 seed Clemson and No. 2 seed Arizona play Thursday, March 28 in an NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game in Los Angeles, California.

The West Region game is scheduled for 4:09 p.m. PT and can be seen on CBS (stream with this free trial from FUBO).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the Elite 8? Check out these NCAA Tournament second-round picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

Arizona is a 7.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook. The Wildcats are -350 on the moneyline. The Tigers are +260. The over/under for the game is set at 151.5 points.

Clemson defeated No. 3 seed Baylor in the second round, 72-64. Arizona beat No. 7 seed Dayton, 78-68.

Sportsbook Wire: Arizona 81, Clemson 72

It writes: "Arizona has covered 22 times in 35 matchups with a spread this season. Clemson has won 19 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 15 times. The 87.6 points per game the Wildcats score are 17 more points than the Tigers allow (70.6)."

College Football News: Arizona 81, Clemson 74

Pete Fiutak writes: "Really? We’re going to underestimate Clemson yet again in this tournament? Really? We don’t know the Arizona meltdown-and-out is coming? Arizona will put up 80 on the board, because that’s what it does. Clemson has to crank up the scoring. It’s not great when it can’t. It hasn’t hit the mark nine times this season, but it has to be held to 74 or fewer - 2-4 when it doesn’t get more than that - for the Tigers to pull this off. They’re 8-8 when allowing 69 or more. Arizona only failed to get there twice, and it’ll drag this into just enough of an offensive fight to get through."

Will the Arizona Wildcats beat the Clemson Tigers in the NCAA Tournament? March Madness picks, predictions and odds weigh in on the Sweet 16 game.

KenPom.com: Arizona 79, Clemson 74

The site predicts that the Wildcats will defeat the Tigers in the Sweet 16 March Madness NCAA Tournament game on Thursday.

Dimers.com: Arizona 80, Clemson 73

It writes: "Dimers’ projected final score for the Clemson vs. Arizona game on Thursday has Arizona winning 80-73. This expert prediction is based on each team’s average score following 10,000 game simulations, offering a glimpse into the potential outcome."

ESPN: Arizona has a 79% chance to beat Clemson in March Madness

The site gives the Tigers a 21% shot at defeating the Wildcats in the Sweet 16 March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

