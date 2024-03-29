Elite Eight March Madness odds: Who is favored to win NCAA Tournament now?

Who is the favorite to win the 2024 NCAA Tournament now that the field is (almost) down to eight teams?

FanDuel Sportsbook has released updated odds before the Elite Eight for the winner of March Madness and UConn, the No. 1 seed in the East Region, is still the favorite to bring home the national title at +110.

The Houston Cougars are second in odds to win the NCAA Tournament this season at +600 odds.

They are followed by the Purdue Boilermakers at +600.

The Tennessee Volunteers (+1100) and Illinois Fighting Illini (+1500) round out the Top 5 in odds to win the NCAA Championship in 2024.

Check out every remaining NCAA Tournament team's odds to win the national championship before the Elite Eight round of March Madness gets underway.

There are four Sweet 16 games left Friday, with NC State facing Marquette, Gonzaga playing Purdue, Duke taking on Houston and Creighton going up against Tennessee.

Can anyone beat UConn? The Huskies are a big favorite in 2024 March Madness NCAA Tournament national championship odds entering the Elite Eight.

March Madness NCAA Tournament winner odds entering Elite Eight:

Connecticut: +110

Houston: +600

Purdue: +600

Tennessee: +1100

Illinois: +1500

Marquette: +1600

Alabama: +1600

Duke: +2500

Creighton: +2500

Gonzaga: +3000

Clemson: +4000

NC State: +10000

Who is still in March Madness? See remaining NCAA Tournament teams

