NC State vs Marquette Sweet 16 picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness game?

No. 11 seed NC State and No. 2 seed Marquette play Friday, March 29 in an NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game in Dallas, Texas.

The South Region game is scheduled for 4:09 p.m. PT and can be seen on CBS (stream with this free trial from FUBO).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the Elite 8? Check out these Sweet 16 picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

Marquette is a 6.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook. The Golden Eagles are -300 on the moneyline. The Wolfpack are +240. The over/under for the game is set at 150.5 points.

NC State defeated No. 14 seed Oakland in the second round, 79-73. Marquette beat No. 10 seed Colorado, 81-77.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Bet Marquette to beat NC State in NCAA Tournament

Ben Steele writes: "The Golden Eagles last played in the Sweet 16 in 2013, when MU beat Miami to advance to the Elite 8. This season's MU team is on a mission, and another victory would further enhance the legacy of its players."

Sportsbook Wire: Marquette 77, NC State 71

It writes: "Marquette has compiled a 21-14-1 record against the spread this season. NC State has compiled a 16-19-3 ATS record so far this year. The 78.6 points per game the Golden Eagles record are 6.0 more points than the Wolfpack allow (72.6)."

Will the North Carolina State Wolfpack beat the Marquette Golden Eagles in the NCAA Tournament? March Madness picks, predictions and odds weigh in on the Sweet 16 game.

College Football News: Marquette 81, NC State 74

Pete Fiutak writes: "The scoring comes from all spots on the Marquette offense, but it’ll be the depth and bulk to hold up against DJ Burns inside. The time off will matter. Marquette was fine in the win over Colorado, but the defensive quickness should be even more pronounced in this. Finally, the NC State run of great field goal defense will end, but it’ll still be a fight throughout. Marquette will hit the threes NC State won’t."

KenPom.com: Marquette 78, NC State 72

The site predicts that Marquette will beat NC State in the March Madness NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game on Friday.

ESPN: Marquette has a 76.6% chance to beat NC State in March Madness

The site gives the Wolfpack a 23.4% shot at defeating the Golden Eagles in the Sweet 16 March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

