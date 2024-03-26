March Madness Sweet 16 picks, predictions for NCAA Tournament regional semifinal games

And then there were 16.

The NCAA Tournament started with 68 teams last week, and now just 16 teams remain.

Which eight will win their Sweet 16 games on Thursday and Friday to advance to the Elite Eight?

The only real surprise team in this round is NC State, which is an 11 seed.

There is one No. 6 seed (Clemson), two No. 5 seeds (Gonzaga, San Diego State), two No. 4 seeds (Alabama, Duke), two No. 3 seeds (Illinois, Creighton), four No. 2 seeds (Arizona, Iowa State, Marquette, Tennessee) and four No. 1 seeds (North Carolina, Houston, Purdue, UConn).

Which teams will still be in the March Madness national championship hunt after the Sweet 16?

Here are our NCAA Tournament picks and predictions for the teams that advance to the four regional finals. All times Pacific.

Sweet 16 March Madness NCAA Tournament predictions for Thursday

4:09 p.m.: (6) Clemson vs. (2) Arizona, CBS, Los Angeles, California (stream with free trial from FUBO)

The Tigers have impressed in wins over Baylor and New Mexico, but Arizona is on a mission after its first-round exit last year. The Wildcats will advance to their first Elite Eight since 2015.

Prediction: Arizona 77, Clemson 73

4:39 p.m.: (5) San Diego State vs. (1) UConn, TBS/truTV, Boston, Massachusetts (stream with Sling TV)

This is a rematch of last year's national championship game. Will the Aztecs get revenge on the Huskies? We're not counting on it. UConn is just too tough under coach Dan Hurley.

Prediction: UConn 75, San Diego State 65

Can Alabama upset North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament? Our March Madness pick and prediction for the Sweet 16 thinks the Crimson Tide can.

After the conclusion of Game 1 at approximately 6:39 p.m.: (4) Alabama vs. (1) North Carolina, CBS, Los Angeles California (stream with free trial from FUBO)

The Tar Heels haven't been tested yet in the tournament. They face a huge test in this game. Mark Sears can will the Crimson Tide to the upset of the West's No. 1 seed.

Prediction: Alabama 88, North Carolina 86

After the conclusion of Game 2 at approximately 7:09 p.m.: (3) Illinois vs. (2) Iowa State, TBS, truTV, Boston, Massachusetts (stream with Sling TV)

Illinois has faced an easy road to the Sweet 16, beating Morehead State and Duquesne. It has impressed in those wins, but Iowa State is on a mission.

Prediction: Iowa State 71, Illinois 67

Sweet 16 March Madness NCAA Tournament predictions for Friday

4:09 p.m.: (11) NC State vs. (2) Marquette, CBS, Dallas, Texas (stream with free trial from FUBO)

Can NC State keep the magic going in the Sweet 16? They are the last Cinderella team remaining. The slipper won't still fit after this game.

Prediction: Marquette 80, NC State 70

4:39 p.m.: (5) Gonzaga vs. (1) Purdue, TBS/truTV, Detroit, Michigan (stream with Sling TV)

Gonzaga has been to nine straight Sweet 16s. It's a remarkable feat. Can they get to the Elite Eight in 2024? We think the Zags will fall just short in a thriller.

Prediction: Purdue 83, Gonzaga 81

After the conclusion of Game 1 at approximately 6:39 p.m.: (4) Duke vs. (1) Houston, CBS, Dallas, Texas (stream with free trial from FUBO)

This is a game that is very difficult to predict. We think that the close win over Texas A&M might be the jolt the Cougars need.

Prediction: Houston 70, Duke 67

After the conclusion of Game 2 at approximately 7:09 p.m.: (3) Creighton vs. (2) Tennessee, TBS, truTV, Detroit, Michigan (stream with Sling TV)

Creighton is more than capable of upsetting Tennessee. The Bluejays will punch the final ticket to the Elite Eight with an upset win over the Volunteers.

Prediction: Creighton 70, Tennessee 68

