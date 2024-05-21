Caitlin Clark teams with Wilson to launch first signature basketball collection since Michael Jordan's

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is taking another major step. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Caitlin Clark is doing something no athlete, man or woman, has done since Michael Jordan. She's launching her own signature basketball collection with Wilson.

The multi-year partnership and signature collection were announced Tuesday morning. Clark will also become a Wilson brand ambassador and will test and provide feedback on a wide range of Wilson basketball gear. A collection of three laser-engraved basketballs, each with a signature Clark moment, are already available on the Wilson website: Threes Up, Record Breaker and Crowd Maestro.

A first look at the Caitlin Clark Collector's Edition Debut Series, featuring three limited-edition basketballs: pic.twitter.com/vVRNE0Iqdv — Front Office Sports (@FOS) May 21, 2024

Wilson has been the official ball of the WNBA since 2021, but that's not why Clark partnered with the company. She's been using Wilson basketballs since she was a kid.

“I loved that thing more than anything. My brothers and I would always fight over it,” Clark told Boardroom. “That was the best basketball. But I’m just super excited to have a collaboration and create basketballs together that are really cool. I’ve seen the designs that young girls, boys, whoever can get their hands on and go dribble in the driveway or take it to practice with them.”

Clark, drafted first overall by the Indiana Fever in April, has yet to notch her first WNBA win. The Fever have lost their first four games of the season: two against the Connecticut Sun, and two against the New York Liberty. While Clark left Monday night's game against the Sun with a turned ankle, she returned and appeared to be good to go. She and the Fever will have another chance to capture their first victory on Wednesday against the Seattle Storm.