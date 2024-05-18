Preakness Stakes 2024: Odds, live updates, draw, horses and more from the 149th running of the race from Pimlico

Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan heads to Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore as the favorite after his big win at Churchill Downs and because morning line favorite Muth was scratched from the Preakness earlier this week because of a fever.
Mystik Dan would be the ninth horse this century to win the first two legs of the Triple Crown if he can get to the end of 9 1/2 furlongs first. The last two horses to win the first two legs — American Pharaoh (2015) and Justify (2018) went on to win the Triple Crown, but the first six since the year 2000 were unable to complete the feat.
Legendary trainer Bob Baffert has been persona non grata at the Kentucky Derby for the last couple of years because of a suspension following his 2021 Derby winner Medina Spirit failing a post-race drug test. That three-year ban is up after this season, so he's likely to be back at Churchill Downs next year, but the suspension stemming from that incident at both the Preakness and the Belmont are up, and he has one horse, Imagination, in Preakness 149. He did train morning line favorite Muth, who was scratched earllier in the week.
Yahoo Sports Staff
Rainy weather in the forecast for Preakness 149
Temperatures are in the mid 60s this afternoon under overcast skies, with an 80 percent chance of rain throughout the afternoon. Shortly after 3 p.m. ET, the track is already muddy, but the rain has taken a break with more expected before Race 13, the Preakness Stakes, with a post time set for 6:50 p.m. ET.
Yahoo Sports Staff
Preakness day is off and running in Baltimore
Preakness 149 is here, with Mystik Dan at the top of the board coming off a win at the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago. The 8 horse field was supposed to be a 9 horse field, but morning line favorite Muth was scratched earlier this week because of a fever.