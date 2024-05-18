Advertisement
Preakness Stakes 2024: Odds, live updates, draw, horses and more from the 149th running of the race from Pimlico

Morning line favorite Muth was scratched earlier in the week with a fever

yahoo sports staff

Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan heads to Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore as the favorite after his big win at Churchill Downs and because morning line favorite Muth was scratched from the Preakness earlier this week because of a fever.

Mystik Dan would be the ninth horse this century to win the first two legs of the Triple Crown if he can get to the end of 9 1/2 furlongs first. The last two horses to win the first two legs — American Pharaoh (2015) and Justify (2018) went on to win the Triple Crown, but the first six since the year 2000 were unable to complete the feat.

  • Coverage start time: 1:30 p.m. ET

  • Post time: Approximately 6:50 p.m. ET

  • Location: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, Maryland

  • TV channel: NBC, CNBC

  • Streaming: Peacock

    Yahoo Sports Staff

    2024 Preakness Stakes odds and post positions

    (Last updated at 3:15 p.m. ET)

    1. Mugatu — 20-1
    2. Uncle Heavy — 7-1
    3. Catching Freedom — 7/2
    4. Muth (scratched)
    5. Mystik Dan — 3-1
    6. Seize the Grey — 8-1
    7. Just Steel — 9-1
    8. Tuscan Gold — 4-1
    9. Imagination — 4-1

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Bob Baffert back at the Preakness Stakes

    FILE - Trainer Bob Baffert stands for a photo ahead of the Breeders' Cup horse races at Santa Anita in Arcadia, Calif., Oct. 27, 2023. Preakness favorite Muth has been ruled out of the second leg of the Triple Crown after spiking a fever. The Maryland Jockey Club announced Muth's status change Wednesday, May 15, 2024, morning roughly 12 hours after the horse arrived at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

    Legendary trainer Bob Baffert has been persona non grata at the Kentucky Derby for the last couple of years because of a suspension following his 2021 Derby winner Medina Spirit failing a post-race drug test. That three-year ban is up after this season, so he's likely to be back at Churchill Downs next year, but the suspension stemming from that incident at both the Preakness and the Belmont are up, and he has one horse, Imagination, in Preakness 149. He did train morning line favorite Muth, who was scratched earllier in the week.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Rainy weather in the forecast for Preakness 149

    Temperatures are in the mid 60s this afternoon under overcast skies, with an 80 percent chance of rain throughout the afternoon. Shortly after 3 p.m. ET, the track is already muddy, but the rain has taken a break with more expected before Race 13, the Preakness Stakes, with a post time set for 6:50 p.m. ET.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Preakness day is off and running in Baltimore

    Preakness 149 is here, with Mystik Dan at the top of the board coming off a win at the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago. The 8 horse field was supposed to be a 9 horse field, but morning line favorite Muth was scratched earlier this week because of a fever.