Preakness Stakes 2024: Odds, live updates, draw, horses and more from the 149th running of the race from Pimlico

Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan heads to Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore as the favorite after his big win at Churchill Downs and because morning line favorite Muth was scratched from the Preakness earlier this week because of a fever.

Mystik Dan would be the ninth horse this century to win the first two legs of the Triple Crown if he can get to the end of 9 1/2 furlongs first. The last two horses to win the first two legs — American Pharaoh (2015) and Justify (2018) went on to win the Triple Crown, but the first six since the year 2000 were unable to complete the feat.

Coverage start time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Post time: Approximately 6:50 p.m. ET

Location: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, Maryland

TV channel: NBC, CNBC

Streaming: Peacock

