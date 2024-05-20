Phillies taking advantage, Yankees pitching dilemma, Skenes impresses at Wrigley & Cardinals City Connect

The two teams with the most wins in baseball did what they’ve done pretty often this season: win. The Philadelphia Phillies, who lead the National League with 34 wins, and the New York Yankees, who lead the American League with 33 wins, both had successful weekends walking away with sweeps of their opponents.

Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about how the Phillies have taken advantage of their schedule for the first two months and why they could be in for a rude awakening when the competition starts to get a little tougher. They also discuss the potential questions the Yankees will face when Gerrit Cole returns to their rotation.

The guys also get into all the other matchups from the weekend including Paul Skenes’ dominating encore performance at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs, Shohei Ohtani hitting his first walk-off in four years, the Baltimore Orioles taking this round of the Bar-B-Cast Bowl against the Seattle Mariners and they give a review of the St. Louis Cardinals’ City Connect uniforms.

2:14 - The sweeps

4:25 - Yankees rotation dilemma

19:23 - Phillies strength of schedule

27:46 - 3-1 series wins

37:38 - 2-1 series wins

52:16 - Cardinals’ City Connect uniforms

