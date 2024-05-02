Save this downloadable Kentucky Derby betting guide before you go to Churchill Downs
The Kentucky Derby weather is hard to predict, but you don't need a crystal ball to tell you your cell phone service might be shoddy on the infield or grandstand.
We've created this handy — and downloadable — guide to make placing bets at the Run for the Roses as smooth as a mint julep. Grab this before you head to Churchill Downs and you'll have horse stats, jockey names and silk designs on hand at all times.
Happy Derby!
Kentucky Derby 2024 pre-race reading
Trainers, jockeys and records: What to know about 2024 Kentucky Derby horses
Your Kentucky Derby 2024 pick is likely wrong. Here's why each horse can or can't win
Encino out of Derby 150: Epic Ride enters field. Here's what to know
Kentucky Derby post positions are set. See the lineup, odds
Post position draw: Derby 150 favorite Fierceness among losers in post position draw. See the winners
No Bob Baffert: Why Kentucky Derby 2024 may be missing the best 3-year-old horse from Churchill Downs
Unbeaten and 'unique': Forever Young looks to give Japan first Kentucky Derby win
After 'nerve-racking' wait: Honor Marie jockey can make name for himself in Derby debut
Who are the greatest Kentucky Derby winners? Here's our ranking of the top 10
'The Impossible Dream': Small budget, cancer couldn't keep Larry Demeritte from Kentucky Derby
Which Kentucky Derby 2024 horses are the best mudders? What to know if it rains
What is a furlong, anyway? Every racing term to know for Kentucky Derby 2024
This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky Derby 2024 betting guide, printable Churchill Downs program