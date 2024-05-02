Save this downloadable Kentucky Derby betting guide before you go to Churchill Downs

The Kentucky Derby weather is hard to predict, but you don't need a crystal ball to tell you your cell phone service might be shoddy on the infield or grandstand.

We've created this handy — and downloadable — guide to make placing bets at the Run for the Roses as smooth as a mint julep. Grab this before you head to Churchill Downs and you'll have horse stats, jockey names and silk designs on hand at all times.

Happy Derby!

Kentucky Derby 2024 pre-race reading

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky Derby 2024 betting guide, printable Churchill Downs program