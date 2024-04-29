'Zero doubt' that Fierceness and Sierra Leone are horses to beat in Kentucky Derby 2024

A 2-year-old champion vs. a multimillion-dollar yearling purchase.

A speedster vs. a closer.

A "well-built" colt vs. an “impeccably made” masterpiece.

Saturday’s Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs will offer its usual wealth of storylines, but the 150th annual Run for the Roses starts with two horses featuring strong — though, not perfect — resumes.

Fierceness is the 5-2 morning-line favorite after the most impressive performance of the prep season — a 13 ½-length romp in the Grade 1 Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park. A “wow moment” trainer Todd Pletcher said after the race.

Sierra Leone is the 3-1 second choice and enters off a victory in the Grade 1 Blue Grass at Keeneland. The Chad Brown trainee has won 3 of 4 career races — losing by a nose in the other — and carries a $2.3 million price tag, highest of any horse nominated to the 2024 Triple Crown races.

Trainer Brad Cox has the third choice in the morning line in Louisiana Derby winner Catching Freedom and sees Fierceness and Sierra Leone as worthy adversaries.

“They deserve to be the two favorites; there’s zero doubt about that,” Cox said. “They’re good horses, two world-class trainers. You have one who’s probably going to be up close (Fierceness), and the other one (Sierra Leone) should come running. So you better be ready.”

Fierceness' talent outshines his stature

Kentucky Derby contender Fierceness makes a face as owner Mike Repole helps clean him after a workout Friday morning at Churchill Downs April 26, 2024 in Louisville, Ky.

A son of City of Light, Fierceness is a homebred for owner Mike Repole. He described the horse as “laid back, calm.”

“He’s not one of those Uncle Mos, 16-something hands, big,” Repole said. “He’s just a well-built, balanced colt, beautiful looking. But he’s not a horse if you lined them up and said, ‘Who are you going to draft in the first round?’ He’s not one of those. But you can’t measure heart and ability and talent. That’s what you get out of him.”

He made a lasting first impression, winning his debut last August over a muddy Saratoga track by 11 ¼ lengths. But he followed with a disappointing showing in the Grade 1 Champagne at Aqueduct, bobbling at the start and finishing seventh.

It was the beginning of what’s been an up-and-down career for Fierceness — winning the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at 16-1 odds, a third-place showing in the Grade 3 Holy Bull in his 3-year-old debut and then the dominating performance in the Florida Derby in which he earned a field-best 110 Beyer Speed Figure.

Trainer Todd Pletcher had a humorous response — paraphrasing a line from the movie “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” — to describe Fierceness’ good race-bad race history.

“Sixty percent of the time, he wins every time,” Pletcher said with a laugh. “I think if you go back and look at the two replays of his losses, they’re very similar. In the Champagne, he hopped at the start and then he got bumped pretty solidly and took him out of his rhythm a bit. And the Holy Bull was a very roughly run race into the first turn. He got sandwiched from both sides. …

“Thankfully, everything went much smoother in the Florida Derby and he was able to show what he’s all about.”

Sierra Leone 'impeccably made and bred'

Sierra Leone on the backside of Churchill Downs Monday morning, The dark bay colt is currently the favorite for the 150th Kentucky Derby. He won this year's Toyota Bluegrass Stakes in Keeneland. April 22, 2024.

A son of Gun Runner, Sierra Leone is owned by the conglomerate of Mrs. John Magnier, Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith, Westerberg, Brook Smith and Peter Brant.

“He’s a super-looking and impeccably made and bred horse,” Brown said. “ It doesn’t mean they can run. I’ve had good-looking, well-bred horses come to this barn before and they don’t quite pan out to their expectations. But for this one, he has. He’s really everything and more they thought when they bought him.”

Sierra Leone won his debut last November at Aqueduct and then was beaten by a nose by Dornoch over a muddy track in the Grade 2 Remsen at Aqueduct. He’s 2 for 2 this year, winning the Grade 2 Risen Star at Fair Grounds and the Grade 1 Blue Grass at Keeneland.

Jockey Tyler Gaffalione is 0 for 6 in the Derby but looks to have his best chance with Sierra Leone.

“I’ve definitely never had these feelings before,” Gaffalione said. “It’s hard to put into words, but a lot of excitement.”

If there’s one concern about Sierra Leone, it’s his running style. While Fierceness has plenty of early speed and figures to be near the front, Sierra Leone is a late closer who likely will have to navigate plenty of traffic to cross the finish line first.

Brown believes he has the horse to get it done.

“With his running style, it does create a more challenging trip, having to pass a large number of horses potentially in the race,” Brown said. “But, in the manner in which he runs, he has a lot of confidence. …

“He might not be the fastest horse early in his races. But once he gets moving it does seem like his strides are probably two to the horses next to him.”

