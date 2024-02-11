Advertisement

LIVE Purdue basketball vs. Indiana updates, score, highlights from Big Ten game on FOX

Evan Frank, Indianapolis Star
It's round 2 of Purdue vs. Indiana in men's basketball tonight.

The No. 2-ranked Boilermakers come into the matchup on a seven-game win streak and a 21-2 overall record (10-2 Big Ten). IU is 14-9 overall and 6-6 in conference play.

Earlier in the season, Purdue notched an 87-66 win at Indiana. Will the Hoosiers be able to avenge that loss?

Zach OstermanSam King and Gregg Doyel are your best follows tonight. Also, hit refresh for highlights and score updates.

How to watch: What channel is Indiana basketball vs. Purdue on? Start time, TV, Zach Edey watch

15:30 left 1H: Indiana holds an early lead over Purdue

Indiana is holding its own so far, though it's just a 1-point lead a few minutes into the game. The Hoosiers have led the entire way. Malik Reneau has 4 points for IU while Zach Edey has 5 points for the Boilermakers.

Indiana 8, Purdue 7

Kel'el Ware will start for Indiana basketball

While he was officially listed as questionable, Kel'el Ware will start for IU.

What time is Purdue basketball vs. Indiana?

8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.

What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Indiana on?

TV: Fox

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis); Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis), with Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analysis) and John Herrick (updates).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 84 (Purdue feed), 387 and 977 (IU feed), Varsity Network, ESPN+FuboParamount+Sling

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana basketball vs. Purdue live updates, score, video highlights