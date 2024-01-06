LIVE Purdue basketball vs. Illinois updates, score, highlights from Big Ten game

The Purdue men's basketball team has won six in a row and is the top-ranked team in the country.

After the Boilermakers (13-1 overall, 2-1 Big Ten) beat Maryland 67-53 on the road, Purdue sets its sights on No. 8 Illinois (11-2, 2-0). The Fighting Illini are coming off a 96-66 win over Northwestern, which is the only team to defeat Purdue this season.

Purdue basketball start time vs. Illinois

8:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.

What channel is Purdue basketball on?

TV: FS1

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 196 and 958, Varsity Network, Fubo, Sling

