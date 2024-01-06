Advertisement

LIVE Purdue basketball vs. Illinois updates, score, highlights from Big Ten game

Evan Frank, Indianapolis Star
The Purdue men's basketball team has won six in a row and is the top-ranked team in the country.

After the Boilermakers (13-1 overall, 2-1 Big Ten) beat Maryland 67-53 on the road, Purdue sets its sights on No. 8 Illinois (11-2, 2-0). The Fighting Illini are coming off a 96-66 win over Northwestern, which is the only team to defeat Purdue this season.

Purdue basketball start time vs. Illinois

8:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.

What channel is Purdue basketball on?

TV: FS1

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 196 and 958, Varsity NetworkFuboSling

Purdue basketball news

Purdue basketball schedule

Day, date

location, opponent

time, TV/result

Oct. 28, Saturday

at Arkansas (exhibition)

L, 81-77, OT

Nov. 1, Wednesday

vs. Grace (exhibition)

W, 98-51

Nov. 6, Monday

vs. Samford

W, 98-46

Nov. 10, Friday

vs. Morehead State

W, 87-57

Nov. 13, Monday

vs. Xavier

W, 83-71

Nov. 20, Monday

vs. Gonzaga in Hawaii

W, 73-63

Nov. 21, Tuesday

vs. Tennessee in Hawaii

W, 71-67

Nov. 22, Wednesday

vs. Marquette in Hawaii

W, 78-75

Nov. 28, Tuesday

vs. Texas Southern

W, 99-67

Dec. 1, Friday

at Northwestern

L, 92-88, OT

Dec. 4, Monday

vs. Iowa

W, 87-68

Dec. 9, Saturday

vs. Alabama in Toronto

W, 92-86

Dec. 16, Saturday

vs. Arizona in Indianapolis

W, 92-84

Dec. 21, Thursday

vs. Jacksonville

W, 100-57

Dec. 29, Friday

vs. Eastern Kentucky

W, 80-53

Jan. 2, Tuesday

at Maryland

W, 67-53

Jan. 5, Friday

vs. Illinois

8:30 p.m., FS1

Jan. 9, Tuesday

at Nebraska

9 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 13, Saturday

vs. Penn State

2:15 p.m., BTN

Jan. 16, Tuesday

at Indiana

7 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 20, Saturday

at Iowa

2 p.m., FS1

Jan. 23, Tuesday

vs. Michigan

9 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 28, Sunday

at Rutgers

1 p.m., Fox

Jan. 31, Wednesday

vs. Northwestern

6:30 p.m., BTN

Feb. 4, Sunday

at Wisconsin

1 p.m., CBS

Feb. 10, Saturday

vs. Indiana

8 p.m., Fox

Feb. 15, Thursday

vs. Minnesota

8:30 p.m., BTN

Feb. 18, Sunday

at Ohio State

1 p.m., CBS

Feb. 22, Thursday

vs. Rutgers

7 p.m., FS1

Feb. 25, Sunday

at Michigan

2 p.m., CBS

March 2, Saturday

vs. Michigan State

8 p.m., Fox

March 5, Tuesday

at Illinois

7 p.m., Peacock

March 10, Sunday,

vs. Wisconsin,

12:30 p.m., Fox

March 13-17

Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball vs Illinois live updates, highlights of Big Ten game