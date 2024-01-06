LIVE Purdue basketball vs. Illinois updates, score, highlights from Big Ten game
The Purdue men's basketball team has won six in a row and is the top-ranked team in the country.
After the Boilermakers (13-1 overall, 2-1 Big Ten) beat Maryland 67-53 on the road, Purdue sets its sights on No. 8 Illinois (11-2, 2-0). The Fighting Illini are coming off a 96-66 win over Northwestern, which is the only team to defeat Purdue this season.
Sam King will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.
Purdue basketball start time vs. Illinois
8:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.
What channel is Purdue basketball on?
TV: FS1
Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis)
Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 196 and 958, Varsity Network, Fubo, Sling
Purdue basketball schedule
Day, date
location, opponent
time, TV/result
Oct. 28, Saturday
at Arkansas (exhibition)
Nov. 1, Wednesday
vs. Grace (exhibition)
Nov. 6, Monday
vs. Samford
Nov. 10, Friday
vs. Morehead State
Nov. 13, Monday
vs. Xavier
Nov. 20, Monday
vs. Gonzaga in Hawaii
Nov. 21, Tuesday
vs. Tennessee in Hawaii
Nov. 22, Wednesday
vs. Marquette in Hawaii
Nov. 28, Tuesday
vs. Texas Southern
Dec. 1, Friday
at Northwestern
Dec. 4, Monday
vs. Iowa
Dec. 9, Saturday
vs. Alabama in Toronto
Dec. 16, Saturday
vs. Arizona in Indianapolis
Dec. 21, Thursday
vs. Jacksonville
Dec. 29, Friday
vs. Eastern Kentucky
Jan. 2, Tuesday
at Maryland
Jan. 5, Friday
vs. Illinois
8:30 p.m., FS1
Jan. 9, Tuesday
at Nebraska
9 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 13, Saturday
vs. Penn State
2:15 p.m., BTN
Jan. 16, Tuesday
at Indiana
7 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 20, Saturday
at Iowa
2 p.m., FS1
Jan. 23, Tuesday
vs. Michigan
9 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 28, Sunday
at Rutgers
1 p.m., Fox
Jan. 31, Wednesday
vs. Northwestern
6:30 p.m., BTN
Feb. 4, Sunday
at Wisconsin
1 p.m., CBS
Feb. 10, Saturday
vs. Indiana
8 p.m., Fox
Feb. 15, Thursday
vs. Minnesota
8:30 p.m., BTN
Feb. 18, Sunday
at Ohio State
1 p.m., CBS
Feb. 22, Thursday
vs. Rutgers
7 p.m., FS1
Feb. 25, Sunday
at Michigan
2 p.m., CBS
March 2, Saturday
vs. Michigan State
8 p.m., Fox
March 5, Tuesday
at Illinois
7 p.m., Peacock
March 10, Sunday,
vs. Wisconsin,
12:30 p.m., Fox
March 13-17
Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball vs Illinois live updates, highlights of Big Ten game