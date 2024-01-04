Indiana basketball takes a beating in Nebraska as Huskers rout Hoosiers

Mike Woodson’s Indiana restarted Big Ten play with an ugly 86-70 loss at Nebraska on Wednesday night. Here are three reasons why:

Defense doesn’t travel

Despite a warm start from the field, Indiana spent most of the first half (roughly 13 ½ minutes) chasing a deficit largely of its own making.

Between foul trouble, glaring sloppiness and already documented defensive deficiencies, Indiana ended the first 20 minutes in Lincoln down eight points, allowing Nebraska to score 1.17 per possession.

The Cornhuskers (12-2, 2-1) attacked IU’s weak points, pushing the ball toward the basket, then feasting on the open shots that came when they skipped the ball back out and around a team still struggling to master effective defensive rotations.

Fifteen Nebraska free-throw attempts told the story of an Indiana (10-4, 2-1) team that could not come to grips with the Huskers’ ability to collapse its defense, even with Brice Williams sidelined by foul trouble of his own.

And all those problems were exacerbated by nine first-half Indiana turnovers, Nebraska finishing the first frame plus-eight in points off giveaways. Not only could the Hoosiers ill afford to waste those possessions on the road, they put their already shaky defense in untenable positions time and again with the fast breaks their mistakes initiated.

All of which built the Huskers’ 41-33 halftime lead.

Keisei Tominaga takes over

It had been a bit of a rocky patch for Keisei Tominaga, Nebraska’s sharpshooting guard who wowed the Big Ten last season with his range and quickfire release. He got right against the Hoosiers on Wednesday.

In front of his parents, who traveled from Japan to watch him play, Tominaga finished with 28 points on 9-of-15 shooting. His clever movement, active off-ball work and confident release all exposed an Indiana team woefully underprepared for the defensive challenge waiting in Lincoln.

The Hoosiers’ defeat Wednesday was a team effort. Tominaga stood at the front of the line waiting to take advantage.

Rough return for Xavier Johnson

IU fans exited Christmas curious about Xavier Johnson’s health, and when the sixth-year point guard might return.

They got their answer Wednesday, when Johnson started in his first game since coming off midway through the Nov. 26 win against Harvard. Woodson managed Johnson’s minutes, playing him in bursts across an evening during which he finished with 15 total.

Johnson’s return did not go smoothly, either for him or for his team. He finished with no points, three assists — on some admittedly slick passing — and four turnovers.

Woodson will be happy to have his point guard back. Now he must build Johnson back up.

Indiana basketball stats vs. Nebraska

INDIANA (10-4): Mgbako 2-8 0-0 6, Reneau 4-9 4-4 14, Ware 9-12 2-4 20, Galloway 4-10 0-0 10, Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, Cupps 2-3 0-0 5, Walker 1-2 6-8 8, Leal 1-1 0-1 3, Banks 0-0 1-2 1, Gunn 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 24-51 13-19 70.

NEBRASKA (12-2): Gary 2-7 0-0 4, Mast 3-10 3-4 9, Lawrence 4-8 2-2 12, Tominaga 9-15 6-7 28, Williams 5-10 2-3 15, Allick 0-0 2-5 2, Hoiberg 1-3 3-3 5, Wilcher 3-6 2-2 11, Rice 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 20-26 86.

Halftime—Nebraska 41-33. 3-Point Goals_Indiana 9-18 (Reneau 2-3, Mgbako 2-4, Galloway 2-6, Gunn 1-1, Leal 1-1, Cupps 1-2, Ware 0-1), Nebraska 12-32 (Tominaga 4-10, Williams 3-4, Wilcher 3-6, Lawrence 2-6, Hoiberg 0-1, Gary 0-2, Mast 0-3). Rebounds_Indiana 31 (Ware 10), Nebraska 26 (Allick 8). Assists_Indiana 19 (Reneau 5), Nebraska 15 (Mast, Lawrence, Allick 3). Total Fouls_Indiana 19, Nebraska 20.

