Advertisement
Live

NBA playoffs: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 7 updates, score, highlights, analysis

yahoo sports staff
9
DENVER, CO - MAY 14: Anthony Edwards (5) of the Minnesota Timberwolves drives as Nikola Jokic (15) and Christian Braun (0) of the Denver Nuggets pressure during the second quarter at Ball Arena in Denver on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

This Game 7 between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets could be an all-timer. Not only is it the deciding game in a hotly contested series between two incredibly talented teams, the storylines surrounding this matchup have made it even more compelling.

The Nuggets are a machine. This is the sixth consecutive year they've made it to the playoffs, and they're the defending champions. The duo of Jamal Murray and three-time MVP Nikola Jokić is borderline unstoppable. As a franchise they're 4-3 in Game 7's, but this core group of players is 3-1. They've got the experience and the talent.

But don't look now, the Timberwolves are coming. They've made the playoff three years in a row. Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns are coming into their own. The vibes are impeccable. They've even made Rudy Gobert likable!

That alone might not be enough for them to overcome the Nuggets, but the Timberwolves have one other thing on their side for Game 7: history. Sunday is the 20th anniversary of Minnesota's 83-80 Game 7 win over the Sacramento Kings in the second round, in which birthday boy Kevin Garnett scored 32 points with 21 rebounds, five blocks, and four steals.

Will a Timberwolves player turn in a KG-esque performance that will lift them over the Nuggets? Or will the experience of Jokić and Co. end Minnesota's run? Follow all the Game 7 action below.

Live19 updates
  • Vincent Goodwill

    Wolves in trouble

    The lead is 20 in the opening minutes of the second half. If the Wolves have any composure, it better show up soon.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Vincent Goodwill

    Nuggets take lead into the half

    A weird series gets weirder in a Game 7, as expected. 53-38 at the half. Jamal Murray with 24, Ant 1-of-7 for 4 points. You couldn’t script it any better for the champs.

  • Vincent Goodwill

    Towns doing work

    Karl Towns, literally keeping this game from being a blowout. 13 of the Wolves' 38 points. They trail by 10.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Vincent Goodwill

    Denver settling in

    The Nuggets are starting to tighten their defense on Edwards. He’s passing out, but Gobert and Co. aren’t responding. 33% shooting for MIN, and the Nuggets are on their first big surge, lead 30-19.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Vincent Goodwill

    Jamal Murray looking good

    A great sign for the Nuggets, Jamal Murray is active and aggressive after the two-day layoff. He’s been a barometer for them this series. Only averaging 10 points in losses, nearly 20 in wins.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Vincent Goodwill

    Slow start for West Game 7

    Very early nerves in the opening minutes of Game 7, like it should be … except for that Edwards kid.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff