NBA playoffs: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 7 updates, score, highlights, analysis

This Game 7 between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets could be an all-timer. Not only is it the deciding game in a hotly contested series between two incredibly talented teams, the storylines surrounding this matchup have made it even more compelling.
The Nuggets are a machine. This is the sixth consecutive year they've made it to the playoffs, and they're the defending champions. The duo of Jamal Murray and three-time MVP Nikola Jokić is borderline unstoppable. As a franchise they're 4-3 in Game 7's, but this core group of players is 3-1. They've got the experience and the talent.
But don't look now, the Timberwolves are coming. They've made the playoff three years in a row. Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns are coming into their own. The vibes are impeccable. They've even made Rudy Gobert likable!
That alone might not be enough for them to overcome the Nuggets, but the Timberwolves have one other thing on their side for Game 7: history. Sunday is the 20th anniversary of Minnesota's 83-80 Game 7 win over the Sacramento Kings in the second round, in which birthday boy Kevin Garnett scored 32 points with 21 rebounds, five blocks, and four steals.
Will a Timberwolves player turn in a KG-esque performance that will lift them over the Nuggets? Or will the experience of Jokić and Co. end Minnesota's run? Follow all the Game 7 action below.
Vincent Goodwill
Wolves in trouble
The lead is 20 in the opening minutes of the second half. If the Wolves have any composure, it better show up soon.
The Nuggets are starting to tighten their defense on Edwards. He’s passing out, but Gobert and Co. aren’t responding. 33% shooting for MIN, and the Nuggets are on their first big surge, lead 30-19.
Yahoo Sports Staff
Based on the bench reactions and some of the players on the floor, I don't think Minnesota is bringing help from where they want on the Jokic post-ups. They keep doubling him with the guy one-pass away. That's creating some easy passes for shots for Denver.
It looks like Minnesota is trying to get Murray on Edwards on switches. Denver is double-switching as the Wolves flow into the action. It's keeping Murray off Edwards. Wolves might need to hold up the screen for a beat longer. That will mean getting into their stuff a little…