Purdue basketball vs. Iowa score updates, highlights in Big Ten action

Purdue basketball seeks a bounce-back victory as it returns home to play Iowa.

The Boilermakers (7-1, 0-1) are coming off a 92-88 overtime loss to Northwestern in their Big Ten opener despite Zach Edey's 35 points. Edey (23.5 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.9 blocked shots for the season) and Braden Smith (12.9 points, 45.8% 3-pointers, 6.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.8 steals) lead Purdue.

The Hawkeyes (5-2) have won two straight games and are making their conference debut. Valparaiso transfer Ben Krikke leads the Hawkeyes (18.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals), followed by Payton Sandfort (14.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 15 3-pointers), Lawrence North High School alum Tony Perkins (12.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists).

Sam King is your best Purdue follow, and we will have updates throughout the game, so please remember to refresh.

Purdue basketball start time

7 p.m. ET Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.

What channel is Purdue basketball on?

TV: BTN

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 84, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Purdue basketball odds vs. Iowa

via BetMGM

Favorite: Purdue by 12.5 points

Over/under: 163.5 total points

Moneyline: Purdue -900, Iowa +600

Purdue basketball schedule

Day, date location, opponent time, TV/result Oct. 28, Saturday at Arkansas (exhibition) L, 81-77, OT Nov. 1, Wednesday vs. Grace (exhibition) W, 98-51 Nov. 6, Monday vs. Samford W, 98-46 Nov. 10, Friday vs. Morehead State W, 87-57 Nov. 13, Monday vs. Xavier W, 83-71 Nov. 20, Monday vs. Gonzaga in Hawaii W, 73-63 Nov. 21, Tuesday vs. Tennessee in Hawaii W, 71-67 Nov. 22, Wednesday vs. Marquette in Hawaii W, 78-75 Nov. 28, Tuesday vs. Texas Southern W, 99-67 Dec. 1, Friday at Northwestern L, 92-88, OT Dec. 4, Monday vs. Iowa 7 p.m., BTN Dec. 9, Saturday vs. Alabama in Toronto 1:30 p.m., Fox Dec. 16, Saturday vs. Arizona in Indianapolis 4:30 p.m., Peacock Dec. 21, Thursday vs. Jacksonville 6:30 p.m., BTN Dec. 29, Friday vs. Eastern Kentucky 5 or 7 p.m., BTN Jan. 2, Tuesday at Maryland 7 p.m., Peacock Jan. 5, Friday vs. Illinois 8:30 p.m., FS1 Jan. 9, Tuesday at Nebraska 9 p.m., Peacock Jan. 13, Saturday vs. Penn State 2:15 p.m., BTN Jan. 16, Tuesday at Indiana 7 p.m., Peacock Jan. 20, Saturday at Iowa 2 p.m., FS1 Jan. 23, Tuesday vs. Michigan 9 p.m., Peacock Jan. 28, Sunday at Rutgers 1 p.m., Fox Jan. 31, Wednesday vs. Northwestern 6:30 p.m., BTN Feb. 4, Sunday at Wisconsin 1 p.m., CBS Feb. 10, Saturday vs. Indiana 8 p.m., Fox Feb. 15, Thursday vs. Minnesota 8:30 p.m., BTN Feb. 18, Sunday at Ohio State 1 p.m., CBS Feb. 22, Thursday vs. Rutgers 7 p.m., FS1 Feb. 25, Sunday at Michigan 2 p.m., CBS March 2, Saturday vs. Michigan State 8 p.m., Fox March 5, Tuesday at Illinois 7 p.m., Peacock March 10, Sunday, vs. Wisconsin 12:30 p.m., Fox March 13-17 Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball vs. Iowa score updates, highlights in Big Ten play