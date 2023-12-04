Advertisement

Purdue basketball vs. Iowa score updates, highlights in Big Ten action

Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
Purdue basketball seeks a bounce-back victory as it returns home to play Iowa.

The Boilermakers (7-1, 0-1) are coming off a 92-88 overtime loss to Northwestern in their Big Ten opener despite Zach Edey's 35 points. Edey (23.5 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.9 blocked shots for the season) and Braden Smith (12.9 points, 45.8% 3-pointers, 6.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.8 steals) lead Purdue.

The Hawkeyes (5-2) have won two straight games and are making their conference debut. Valparaiso transfer Ben Krikke leads the Hawkeyes (18.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals), followed by Payton Sandfort (14.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 15 3-pointers), Lawrence North High School alum Tony Perkins (12.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists).

Purdue basketball start time

7 p.m. ET Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.

What channel is Purdue basketball on?

TV: BTN

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 84, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Purdue basketball odds vs. Iowa

via BetMGM

Favorite: Purdue by 12.5 points

Over/under: 163.5 total points

Moneyline: Purdue -900, Iowa +600

Purdue basketball schedule

Day, date

location, opponent

time, TV/result

Oct. 28, Saturday

at Arkansas (exhibition)

L, 81-77, OT

Nov. 1, Wednesday

vs. Grace (exhibition)

W, 98-51

Nov. 6, Monday

vs. Samford

W, 98-46

Nov. 10, Friday

vs. Morehead State

W, 87-57

Nov. 13, Monday

vs. Xavier

W, 83-71

Nov. 20, Monday

vs. Gonzaga in Hawaii

W, 73-63

Nov. 21, Tuesday

vs. Tennessee in Hawaii

W, 71-67

Nov. 22, Wednesday

vs. Marquette in Hawaii

W, 78-75

Nov. 28, Tuesday

vs. Texas Southern

W, 99-67

Dec. 1, Friday

at Northwestern

L, 92-88, OT

Dec. 4, Monday

vs. Iowa

7 p.m., BTN

Dec. 9, Saturday

vs. Alabama in Toronto

1:30 p.m., Fox

Dec. 16, Saturday

vs. Arizona in Indianapolis

4:30 p.m., Peacock

Dec. 21, Thursday

vs. Jacksonville

6:30 p.m., BTN

Dec. 29, Friday

vs. Eastern Kentucky

5 or 7 p.m., BTN

Jan. 2, Tuesday

at Maryland

7 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 5, Friday

vs. Illinois

8:30 p.m., FS1

Jan. 9, Tuesday

at Nebraska

9 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 13, Saturday

vs. Penn State

2:15 p.m., BTN

Jan. 16, Tuesday

at Indiana

7 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 20, Saturday

at Iowa

2 p.m., FS1

Jan. 23, Tuesday

vs. Michigan

9 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 28, Sunday

at Rutgers

1 p.m., Fox

Jan. 31, Wednesday

vs. Northwestern

6:30 p.m., BTN

Feb. 4, Sunday

at Wisconsin

1 p.m., CBS

Feb. 10, Saturday

vs. Indiana

8 p.m., Fox

Feb. 15, Thursday

vs. Minnesota

8:30 p.m., BTN

Feb. 18, Sunday

at Ohio State

1 p.m., CBS

Feb. 22, Thursday

vs. Rutgers

7 p.m., FS1

Feb. 25, Sunday

at Michigan

2 p.m., CBS

March 2, Saturday

vs. Michigan State

8 p.m., Fox

March 5, Tuesday

at Illinois

7 p.m., Peacock

March 10, Sunday,

vs. Wisconsin

12:30 p.m., Fox

March 13-17

Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis

