Purdue basketball vs. Iowa score updates, highlights in Big Ten action
Purdue basketball seeks a bounce-back victory as it returns home to play Iowa.
The Boilermakers (7-1, 0-1) are coming off a 92-88 overtime loss to Northwestern in their Big Ten opener despite Zach Edey's 35 points. Edey (23.5 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.9 blocked shots for the season) and Braden Smith (12.9 points, 45.8% 3-pointers, 6.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.8 steals) lead Purdue.
The Hawkeyes (5-2) have won two straight games and are making their conference debut. Valparaiso transfer Ben Krikke leads the Hawkeyes (18.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals), followed by Payton Sandfort (14.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 15 3-pointers), Lawrence North High School alum Tony Perkins (12.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists).
Sam King is your best Purdue follow, and we will have updates throughout the game, so please remember to refresh.
Big deal: Enter to win two tickets to the Indy Classic featuring Purdue vs. Arizona
Purdue basketball start time
7 p.m. ET Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.
What channel is Purdue basketball on?
TV: BTN
Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis)
Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 84, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling
Purdue basketball odds vs. Iowa
via BetMGM
Favorite: Purdue by 12.5 points
Over/under: 163.5 total points
Moneyline: Purdue -900, Iowa +600
Purdue basketball schedule
Day, date
location, opponent
time, TV/result
Oct. 28, Saturday
at Arkansas (exhibition)
Nov. 1, Wednesday
vs. Grace (exhibition)
Nov. 6, Monday
vs. Samford
Nov. 10, Friday
vs. Morehead State
Nov. 13, Monday
vs. Xavier
Nov. 20, Monday
vs. Gonzaga in Hawaii
Nov. 21, Tuesday
vs. Tennessee in Hawaii
Nov. 22, Wednesday
vs. Marquette in Hawaii
Nov. 28, Tuesday
vs. Texas Southern
Dec. 1, Friday
at Northwestern
Dec. 4, Monday
vs. Iowa
7 p.m., BTN
Dec. 9, Saturday
vs. Alabama in Toronto
1:30 p.m., Fox
Dec. 16, Saturday
vs. Arizona in Indianapolis
4:30 p.m., Peacock
Dec. 21, Thursday
vs. Jacksonville
6:30 p.m., BTN
Dec. 29, Friday
vs. Eastern Kentucky
5 or 7 p.m., BTN
Jan. 2, Tuesday
at Maryland
7 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 5, Friday
vs. Illinois
8:30 p.m., FS1
Jan. 9, Tuesday
at Nebraska
9 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 13, Saturday
vs. Penn State
2:15 p.m., BTN
Jan. 16, Tuesday
at Indiana
7 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 20, Saturday
at Iowa
2 p.m., FS1
Jan. 23, Tuesday
vs. Michigan
9 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 28, Sunday
at Rutgers
1 p.m., Fox
Jan. 31, Wednesday
vs. Northwestern
6:30 p.m., BTN
Feb. 4, Sunday
at Wisconsin
1 p.m., CBS
Feb. 10, Saturday
vs. Indiana
8 p.m., Fox
Feb. 15, Thursday
vs. Minnesota
8:30 p.m., BTN
Feb. 18, Sunday
at Ohio State
1 p.m., CBS
Feb. 22, Thursday
vs. Rutgers
7 p.m., FS1
Feb. 25, Sunday
at Michigan
2 p.m., CBS
March 2, Saturday
vs. Michigan State
8 p.m., Fox
March 5, Tuesday
at Illinois
7 p.m., Peacock
March 10, Sunday,
vs. Wisconsin
12:30 p.m., Fox
March 13-17
Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball vs. Iowa score updates, highlights in Big Ten play