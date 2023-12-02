IU basketball opens Big Ten play with comfortable win over Maryland

BLOOMINGTON – IU comfortably dispatched of Maryland 65-53 Friday night, in the Hoosiers’ Big Ten opener. Here are three reasons why:

Size plays early

Maryland wasn’t giving up inches or wingspan to Indiana all over the floor Friday, but the Hoosiers’ aggression sure made it look that way at times.

IU’s big front line of Malik Reneau, Mackenzie Mgbako and Kel’el Ware pushed the Terps to their limit at times in the first half. Indiana scored 24 of its 40 points in the opening frame in the paint, and even when Reneau hit the bench with foul trouble, IU kept coming.

Maryland is a team with clear problems right now, but then again so is Indiana. The Hoosiers used their size and length to pound through Maryland’s pressure defense, keeping the Terrapins off kilter and controlling the opening 20 minutes.

Ware and Mgbako combined for 23 in the frame.

Trey Galloway outstanding

Indiana University's Trey Galloway (32) passes around Maryland's Julian Reese (10) during the first half of the Indiana versus Maryland men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

His work increased by Xavier Johnson’s absence through injury, Trey Galloway rose to meet every challenge Friday night.

He spent long stretches defending Maryland’s leading scorer, Jahmir Young. Galloway marshaled IU’s offense to the tune of six assists. He scored 12 of his own, finishing his night as one of the primary catalysts in a rout.

Galloway is playing more minutes this season, and absorbing more responsibility as one of Indiana’s two captains. He’s still growing into all the different ways Mike Woodson needs him to impact winning. He was outstanding in that effort Friday.

Hoosiers close it out

Maryland (4-4, 0-1) might not be very good right now, but Indiana won’t apologize for taking out some of the frustrations of growing pains on the listless Terps.

IU looked better in every way when it mattered Friday. The Hoosiers (6-1, 1-0) clearly have work to do, but there’s also a bit of a winning formula developing. They’ve looked progressively better across their last three wins than they did their first three, and Mike Woodson will have appreciated the relentless manner in which his team built a lead that stretched to as many as 23 points.

There will be sternest tests, including some very soon. But Indiana is getting better, even if the growth is not always linear and upward.

