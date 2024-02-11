Purdue big man Zach Edey sinks first career 3-pointer and Mackey Arena goes wild

Purdue big man Zach Edey sent Mackey Arena into a craze Saturday night with a big shot against rival Indiana.

Edey, who is the reigning national player of the year and a favorite to repeat this season, sunk his first career 3-pointer in the second half.

The center rarely attempts shots from beyond the arc, but with the Boilermakers up by more than 20 points, Edey threw it up at the top of the key. Edey's shot banked in and the crowd went wild.

