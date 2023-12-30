3 reasons Indiana beat Kennesaw State despite missing Kel'el Ware

BLOOMINGTON — In the last nonconference game of the regular season, the Indiana University men's basketball team took down Kennesaw State 100-87. Without starters Kel’el Ware and Xavier Johnson, IU (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) got a double-digit win against the Owls.

Here are the reasons for the Hoosiers’ third straight victory.

IU goes on parade to the free throw line

IU used its major size advantage to shoot free throw after free throw on Friday. The Hoosiers got to the line 33 times, making 21 of them.

As it has done all season, Indiana continuously drew fouls. Indiana has attempted at least 14 free throws in each of its 13 games, and it’s made at least 10 free throws in all but one game. Indiana isn’t a spectacular free throw shooting team (just 68.5% heading into Friday), but it gets to the line so often that it hardly matters. The Hoosiers came into Friday attempting 24.6 free throws per game, and that number only grew with the performance against Kennesaw State (9-5).

Not only does taking an abundance of free throws help IU score more, it also decimates opponents’ lineups. Kennesaw State had eight players with multiple fouls, and forward Jusuan Holt — who had 19 points and nine rebounds — fouled out.

IU’s frontcourt is too physically imposing for many teams to handle inside. Malik Reneau, Anthony Walker, Kaleb Banks and Payton Sparks all shot four or more free throws in this game. The Hoosiers’ ability to draw fouls has become a major advantage.

Malik Reneau steps up

With Ware’s absence, IU was going to need its other primary big man to fill the void. Malik Reneau did that and more.

The sophomore forward had a career-high 34 points, 11 rebounds and four assists on 13-of-19 shooting for the Hoosiers. This comes eight days after Reneau set his previous career high of 25 points against North Alabama.

When Indiana fell behind in the second half, Reneau stepped up his play, scoring 21 second-half points. He got whatever he wanted in the paint, plus he made one of his three 3-point attempts.

Indiana repeatedly fed Reneau down low, and it paid dividends. The Owls had no answer for a player with Reneau’s size and touch. The scoring load out of the post was solely on Reneau, and he delivered.

Fastbreak play guides the Hoosiers

Per KenPom, Kennesaw State ranked first in adjusted tempo coming into Friday’s bout. That meant Indiana had to adapt to the Owls’ speedy style of play. Not only did the Hoosiers adapt to the high pace, they used it to their advantage.

Indiana finished the day with 17 fastbreak points (12 in first half). The Hoosiers didn’t let Kennesaw State outrun them like it does against many of its opponents.

Instead, IU turned Kennesaw State turnovers and long rebounds into quick transition opportunities. Kennesaw State is used to playing fast, but it doesn’t play many teams with IU’s athleticism, as this was only its second game against a Power 6 opponent this season.

For a team missing two of its primary scoring options, scoring before the defense could set itself up was helpful. Indiana’s emphasis on running the floor helped negate how shorthanded it was.

