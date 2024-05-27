Bill Walton the broadcaster and some of his most memorable moments on the mic

Bill Walton was a legend on the court, a Hall of Famer, MVP and a two-time champion both at UCLA and in the NBA.

On the mic, he truly had no equal. In a decades-long post-playing career as a broadcast analyst, Walton was rarely focused or even on topic. But he was never forgettable. He was never boring. And he was never uninspired.

As the basketball world and beyond celebrates Walton upon the news of his death on Monday at 71 years old, there are countless clips and moments to highlight Walton's incomparable style that blended poetry, music, stream of consciousness and his inimitable free spirit mixed in with straight basketball analysis. Let's take a look back at some of his most memorable.

Bill Walton's moments on the mic

ESPN's Dana Jacobson got the full Walton experience as the host of "Cold Pizza" in 2006 when she asked Walton to preview an early-season matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns. To start the segment, Jacobson asked a simple question of Walton about Suns All-Star Amar'e Stoudemire from his opening-night performance against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Jacobson: "How did he look to you?"

Walton responded as only Walton could.

"Dana, from the valley of the sun, I am perched high above the desert floor, the red streaks of the morning dawn are illuminating this glorious sky. I'm perusing Edward Abbey's 'Desert Solitude' here, and on opening day, the songs are just running through this smoking crater. I've been listening to Bob Dylan's newest album "Modern Times," which is absolutely remarkable.

"'Thunder on the Mountain,' "Spirit on the Water,' 'Rollin and Tumblin,' which all go to describe Amar'e Stoudemire."

Deft ESPN producers — at this point adept at navigating Walton's rhythms and idiosyncrasies — used the opportunity of Walton uttering Stoudemire's name to change subject on the screen back to the topic at hand.

As highlights of Stoudemire took over the screen, Walton took the opportunity to continue to reference his only passion that might have outranked his love of basketball — music.

"But, the songs that I can't get out of my mind today: John Fogerty's "Center Field," put me in, coach; I'm ready to play today. Or Bob Dylan's 'New Morning.' And Dana, like you, I'm just so happy to be alive underneath this sky of blue on this new morning, new morning, what could be better than opening day?"

Only then — 45 seconds after Jacobson asked him about Stoudemire — did Walton dive into the the question at hand. The transition was seamless.

"And if Amar'e Stoudemire and the rest of the front court for the Phoenix Suns don't start playing a lot better basketball than they did last night against the Lakers where the Lakers pounded them on the boards, they controlled the paint inside. And Boris Diaw, my second favorite player in the league, an absolute no-show of a performance — saddled with foul trouble.

"Sean Marion becomes the fifth player in Phoenix Suns history to score 10,000-plus points. Kurt Thomas did OK. But this is a mental and emotional game, Dana."

Walton's soliloquy on Stoudemire and what's ailing the Suns carried on for roughly two more minutes before he closed his portion of the segment quoting Fogerty once again, this time in song.

"Put me in coach, I'm ready to play today," Walton sung to Jacobson.

It was quintessential Bill Walton — a single question followed by several moments of occasionally on-topic freeform alongside a broadcast straight man — or straight woman in this instance — who sat back and let Walton do his thing.

Bill Walton was the perfect fit for ESPN's annual coverage of the Maui Invitational and its hang-loose vibe. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Perhaps nobody played Walton's foil better than play-by-play announcer Dave Pasch, who frequently accompanied Walton on ESPN's college basketball broadcasts. But anybody who shared a broadcast with Walton knew they were in for a ride like no other.

RIP to a true one-of-a-kind:

There will never be another quite like Bill Walton.



His ESPN family will miss him dearly ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mvS0Sh5iWZ — ESPN (@espn) May 27, 2024

There will never be another Bill Walton. His games were appointment television.



I mean this in all sincerity: every sports broadcast ^needs^ at least a *touch *of unhinged chaotic nonsense.



🕊️Rest in power, king. https://t.co/5cRRe5XDED pic.twitter.com/OUTxEWVyyY — Andrew Streeter (@andrewstreeter_) May 27, 2024

Bill Walton educates Dave Pasch about the earth's axial tilt and rotation around the sun. With props! pic.twitter.com/pyA3GVR77e — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) December 22, 2017

Walton: "That's Dale Davis' son?!"



Benetti: "It is."



Walton: "Trayce Jackson-Davis is Dale Davis' son?!"



Benetti: "That's right."



Walton: "This is the first time you've told me *that*!" pic.twitter.com/9nXXFvGnnu — Matt Clapp (@Matt2Clapp) December 1, 2020

Also, here's Jason Benetti relishing the silence when Walton's remote feed went down for a while pic.twitter.com/cKyZi5B0gn — Jay Rigdon (@jayrigdon5) December 1, 2020

Dave Pasch: "Is he aware that you played for the Boston Celtics?"



Bill Walton: "I have no idea. Did I?"



Pasch: "You did win Sixth Man of the Year."



Walton: "Which means I was Larry Bird's valet. Which means my job was to tell Larry what time the game started." 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RwHY9iCTaM — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 14, 2022

Bill Walton was a must-watch any time he put on the headset.



When he gave color commentary for the White Sox, I was overjoyed. Such a tremendous entertainer with an incredible basketball career. RIP pic.twitter.com/cxMhYQDJW2 — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) May 27, 2024

Bill Walton won't give Dave Pasch an answer on if he was in the mix to play Chewbacca in Star Wars.



Bill finally says that he "auditioned" to play Chewbacca, but they modeled the character after him.



This is an amazing interaction.🏀🎬🤣 pic.twitter.com/uk4rORSf1D — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 2, 2024