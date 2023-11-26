Indiana basketball's win sees a breakthrough game and an injury concern

INDIANAPOLIS — After trailing by one at halftime, Indiana basketball controlled the second half to beat Harvard 89-76 Here’s how the Hoosiers (5-1) got it done at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Xavier Johnson goes down

Indiana sixth-year point guard Xavier Johnson continues to endure injuries. Johnson missed much of the 2022-23 campaign after a season-ending right foot fracture last December.

Johnson had a lower-body injury against Wright State on Nov. 16 that’s caused him to be questionable for all of IU’s last three games. He’s played through it, but he was taken out of Sunday’s game after converting a three-point play late in the first half. Johnson did not return.

Without Johnson, Indiana’s guard rotation becomes very thin. Freshman Gabe Cupps — who started the second half in Johnson’s place — and Trey Galloway are Indiana’s only primary ball-handlers besides Johnson. Bloomington native Anthony Leal saw his first playing time of the season, playing 6 second-half minutes.

The Hoosiers won’t accomplish much if Johnson misses significant time again this season. IU weathered the storm without Johnson against Harvard, but a lengthy injury to Johnson might end IU's NCAA tournament hopes.

Mackenzie Mgbako has potential coming out party

Five-star small forward Mackenzie Mgbako came out of the blocks slowly at IU. Mgbako came to IU touted as an exceptional scorer and sharpshooter. Through IU’s first five games, Mgbako averaged only 5 points per game while shooting 32% from the field and 7.7% on 3s.

The Hoosiers made a concerted effort to involve Mgbako early Sunday, and it paid off. Mgabko made three mid-range jumpers in the first 5 minutes. Once he made those shots, Mgbako scored from everywhere in the flow of IU’s offense. He finished with 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting.

Indiana needs more out of Mgbako, and he showed potential against Harvard. Sunday’s game may have been the one he needed to break out of his slump.

After Mgbako struggled in IU’s win over Louisville last Monday, coach Mike Woodson said, “All of you guys expect him to be this great player right now because he's got this five-star tag. I think that's bull----. Bottom line is he's still young. He's trying to learn the college game, and I thought he played well. … He’ll be fine.”

With Indiana starting Big Ten play against Maryland on Friday, it will need Mgbako to become the player many thought he would be. Getting consistent double-digit scoring from Mgabko would change the dynamic.

IU’s frontcourt comes up huge

IU won this game inside. The Hoosiers’ starting big men, Malik Reneau and Kel’el Ware, combined for 45 points against Harvard. Reneau had 17 points. Ware had a career-high 28.

The inside play of Ware and Reneau led to an IU 50-28 points in the paint advantage. Indiana hasn’t been great shooting 3-pointers, but its starting power forward and center have punished opponents.

Not only are they scoring effectively, but Ware and Reneau are creating for others. Reneau had five assists on Sunday while Ware had three.

“We call it buddy ball,” Woodson said after the Wright State game on Nov. 16. “They're really connecting in terms of making plays for one another, high-low plays. They both are extremely good passers with the basketball.”

There were several questions about IU’s revamped frontcourt heading into this season. Reneau and Ware have proved to be capable of leading the way for the Hoosiers in the paint.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana basketball beats Harvard; Xavier Johnson leaves with injury