LIVE Purdue basketball vs. Alabama updates, score, highlights from Hall of Fame Series

It didn't take long for Purdue to bounce back after a 92-88 overtime loss to Northwestern on Dec. 1.

This past Monday, the Boilermakers defeated Iowa 87-68. Today, No. 4 Purdue (8-1) takes on Alabama (6-2) in Toronto in the Hall of Fame Series.

Sam King will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.

Purdue vs. Alabama basketball start time

1:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Toronto.

What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Alabama on?

TV: Fox

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 196 and 958, Varsity Network, Fubo, Sling

Purdue basketball schedule

Purdue basketball news

Purdue vs. Arizona: Enter to win two tickets to the Indy Classic

How to watch: Purdue basketball vs. Alabama TV, radio, streaming

'Not a one-man show': Purdue basketball shows depth, talent against Iowa

Ethan Morton: Six scoreless games, but don't judge Ethan Morton's impact on Purdue basketball by points

Win over Iowa: Purdue locks down on defense, shuts down Big Ten's top scoring offense in bounce-back win

Player ratings vs. Iowa: Lance Jones heats up, Zach Edey almost perfect

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball vs. Alabama live updates: Score, video highlights