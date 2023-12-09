LIVE Purdue basketball vs. Alabama updates, score, highlights from Hall of Fame Series
It didn't take long for Purdue to bounce back after a 92-88 overtime loss to Northwestern on Dec. 1.
This past Monday, the Boilermakers defeated Iowa 87-68. Today, No. 4 Purdue (8-1) takes on Alabama (6-2) in Toronto in the Hall of Fame Series.
Sam King will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.
Purdue vs. Alabama basketball start time
1:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Toronto.
What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Alabama on?
TV: Fox
Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis)
Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 196 and 958, Varsity Network, Fubo, Sling
Purdue basketball schedule
Day, date
location, opponent
time, TV/result
Oct. 28, Saturday
at Arkansas (exhibition)
Nov. 1, Wednesday
vs. Grace (exhibition)
Nov. 6, Monday
vs. Samford
Nov. 10, Friday
vs. Morehead State
Nov. 13, Monday
vs. Xavier
Nov. 20, Monday
vs. Gonzaga in Hawaii
Nov. 21, Tuesday
vs. Tennessee in Hawaii
Nov. 22, Wednesday
vs. Marquette in Hawaii
Nov. 28, Tuesday
vs. Texas Southern
Dec. 1, Friday
at Northwestern
Dec. 4, Monday
vs. Iowa
Dec. 9, Saturday
vs. Alabama in Toronto
1:30 p.m., Fox
Dec. 16, Saturday
vs. Arizona in Indianapolis
4:30 p.m., Peacock
Dec. 21, Thursday
vs. Jacksonville
6:30 p.m., BTN
Dec. 29, Friday
vs. Eastern Kentucky
5 or 7 p.m., BTN
Jan. 2, Tuesday
at Maryland
7 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 5, Friday
vs. Illinois
8:30 p.m., FS1
Jan. 9, Tuesday
at Nebraska
9 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 13, Saturday
vs. Penn State
2:15 p.m., BTN
Jan. 16, Tuesday
at Indiana
7 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 20, Saturday
at Iowa
2 p.m., FS1
Jan. 23, Tuesday
vs. Michigan
9 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 28, Sunday
at Rutgers
1 p.m., Fox
Jan. 31, Wednesday
vs. Northwestern
6:30 p.m., BTN
Feb. 4, Sunday
at Wisconsin
1 p.m., CBS
Feb. 10, Saturday
vs. Indiana
8 p.m., Fox
Feb. 15, Thursday
vs. Minnesota
8:30 p.m., BTN
Feb. 18, Sunday
at Ohio State
1 p.m., CBS
Feb. 22, Thursday
vs. Rutgers
7 p.m., FS1
Feb. 25, Sunday
at Michigan
2 p.m., CBS
March 2, Saturday
vs. Michigan State
8 p.m., Fox
March 5, Tuesday
at Illinois
7 p.m., Peacock
March 10, Sunday,
vs. Wisconsin,
12:30 p.m., Fox
March 13-17
Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis
Purdue basketball news
Purdue vs. Arizona: Enter to win two tickets to the Indy Classic
How to watch: Purdue basketball vs. Alabama TV, radio, streaming
'Not a one-man show': Purdue basketball shows depth, talent against Iowa
Ethan Morton: Six scoreless games, but don't judge Ethan Morton's impact on Purdue basketball by points
Win over Iowa: Purdue locks down on defense, shuts down Big Ten's top scoring offense in bounce-back win
Player ratings vs. Iowa: Lance Jones heats up, Zach Edey almost perfect
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball vs. Alabama live updates: Score, video highlights