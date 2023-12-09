Advertisement

LIVE Purdue basketball vs. Alabama updates, score, highlights from Hall of Fame Series

Evan Frank, Indianapolis Star
·3 min read

It didn't take long for Purdue to bounce back after a 92-88 overtime loss to Northwestern on Dec. 1.

This past Monday, the Boilermakers defeated Iowa 87-68. Today, No. 4 Purdue (8-1) takes on Alabama (6-2) in Toronto in the Hall of Fame Series.

Sam King will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.

Purdue vs. Alabama basketball start time

1:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Toronto.

What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Alabama on?

TV: Fox

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 196 and 958, Varsity Network, Fubo, Sling

Purdue basketball schedule

Day, date

location, opponent

time, TV/result

Oct. 28, Saturday

at Arkansas (exhibition)

L, 81-77, OT

Nov. 1, Wednesday

vs. Grace (exhibition)

W, 98-51

Nov. 6, Monday

vs. Samford

W, 98-46

Nov. 10, Friday

vs. Morehead State

W, 87-57

Nov. 13, Monday

vs. Xavier

W, 83-71

Nov. 20, Monday

vs. Gonzaga in Hawaii

W, 73-63

Nov. 21, Tuesday

vs. Tennessee in Hawaii

W, 71-67

Nov. 22, Wednesday

vs. Marquette in Hawaii

W, 78-75

Nov. 28, Tuesday

vs. Texas Southern

W, 99-67

Dec. 1, Friday

at Northwestern

L, 92-88, OT

Dec. 4, Monday

vs. Iowa

W, 87-68

Dec. 9, Saturday

vs. Alabama in Toronto

1:30 p.m., Fox

Dec. 16, Saturday

vs. Arizona in Indianapolis

4:30 p.m., Peacock

Dec. 21, Thursday

vs. Jacksonville

6:30 p.m., BTN

Dec. 29, Friday

vs. Eastern Kentucky

5 or 7 p.m., BTN

Jan. 2, Tuesday

at Maryland

7 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 5, Friday

vs. Illinois

8:30 p.m., FS1

Jan. 9, Tuesday

at Nebraska

9 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 13, Saturday

vs. Penn State

2:15 p.m., BTN

Jan. 16, Tuesday

at Indiana

7 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 20, Saturday

at Iowa

2 p.m., FS1

Jan. 23, Tuesday

vs. Michigan

9 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 28, Sunday

at Rutgers

1 p.m., Fox

Jan. 31, Wednesday

vs. Northwestern

6:30 p.m., BTN

Feb. 4, Sunday

at Wisconsin

1 p.m., CBS

Feb. 10, Saturday

vs. Indiana

8 p.m., Fox

Feb. 15, Thursday

vs. Minnesota

8:30 p.m., BTN

Feb. 18, Sunday

at Ohio State

1 p.m., CBS

Feb. 22, Thursday

vs. Rutgers

7 p.m., FS1

Feb. 25, Sunday

at Michigan

2 p.m., CBS

March 2, Saturday

vs. Michigan State

8 p.m., Fox

March 5, Tuesday

at Illinois

7 p.m., Peacock

March 10, Sunday,

vs. Wisconsin,

12:30 p.m., Fox

March 13-17

Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis

Purdue basketball news

Purdue vs. Arizona: Enter to win two tickets to the Indy Classic

How to watch: Purdue basketball vs. Alabama TV, radio, streaming

'Not a one-man show': Purdue basketball shows depth, talent against Iowa

Ethan Morton: Six scoreless games, but don't judge Ethan Morton's impact on Purdue basketball by points

Win over Iowa: Purdue locks down on defense, shuts down Big Ten's top scoring offense in bounce-back win

Player ratings vs. Iowa: Lance Jones heats up, Zach Edey almost perfect

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball vs. Alabama live updates: Score, video highlights