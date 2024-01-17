LIVE: Purdue basketball leads Indiana big at halftime
It's Round 1 of Indiana basketball vs. No. 2 Purdue basketball in Big Ten action, and we'll have live updates.
The Hoosiers (12-5, 4-2) have been strong at home (9-1) and are coming off a win over Minnesota. IU's leaders: Malik Reneau (16.3 points, 42.9% on 3s, 5.8 rebounds); Kel'el Ware (14.8 points, 9.6 rebounds); Trey Galloway (10.3 points, 3.9 assists); Mackenzie Mgbako (10.2 points, 3.9 rebounds). Mike Woodson is in his third season at coach.
Purdue (15-2, 4-2) walloped visiting Penn State at home behind Zach Edey's 30 points and 20 rebounds, but it lost its most recent road game, at Nebraska. Purdue team leaders: Zach Edey (22.3 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.3 blocked shots); Braden Smith (12.4 points, 48.2% on 3-pointers, 5.3 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 1.6 steals); Lance Jones (11.3 points, 1.2 steals); Fletcher Loyer (11.0 points, 40.8% on 3s). Coach Matt Painter is in his 19th season.
IU swept last season's series between the teams, winning 79-74 in Bloomington, and 79-71 in West Lafayette.
Zach Osterman, Sam King and Gregg Doyel are your best follows tonight. Also, hit refresh for highlights and score updates.
'They should be ashamed': Analyst rips Indiana basketball, trailing Purdue big at halftime
12:40 left 2H: Purdue 60, Indiana 51
IU, which made 2 3-pointers in the first half, has 3 in the second. Zach Edey has 24 points and 11 rebounds.
14:56 left 2H: Purdue 58, Indiana 46
Trey Galloway has 15 points and Mackenzie Mgbako 12 as IU cuts its deficit by 10.
Kel'el Ware picks up his 3rd foul with 18:01 to go while defending Edey. Ware remains in the game.
IU scores the first 8 points of the second half and makes its first 5 shots.
Trey keeps hitting treys, and @IndianaMBB is hot out of the half. 🎯
SSAH is getting loud. 🔊@IndianaMBB opens the second half on a 13-2 run.
Halftime: Purdue 51, Indiana 29
Zach Edey has 18 points and 10 rebounds, Lance Jones 13 and Fletcher Loyer 11. The Boilermakers are 50% from the field and have made 14-of-16 free throws.
Mackenzie Mgbako and Trey Galloway have 7 points each for IU, which is 2-of-12 on 3-pointers. Four Hoosiers players have 2 fouls, with Mgbako and Kel'el Ware missing much of the first half.
This won't surprise anyone: Lance Jones is enjoying his first taste of the rivalry. 😃 @LanceBuckets x @BoilerBall
🔥 from Jordan Cornette on Peacock #iubb:
"I grew up watching Indiana basketball. Indiana basketball is one of the standards, it's a brand name. This is unacceptable... They should be ashamed of what's going on... You can't allow that on your home floor. Not in a rivalry."
3:33 left 1H: Purdue 41, Indiana 25
Purdue has used a pack line defense to keep Malik Reneau from driving. IU will have to hit 3s the rest of the half. Trey Galloway has 7 points for the Hoosiers, who are 2-of-10 from 3.
IU's Xavier Johnson and Gabe Cupps each have 2 fouls, too. Johnson's 2nd is a flagrant against Zach Edey, who hits both free throws.
Indiana has steadily lost touch with this game at both ends. Just being totally outplayed. Purdue leveraging its advantages and IU not hitting tough shots to stay close.
Semi-related, but not sure tonight was the night to hang onto the two-foul rule with Ware and Mgbako. #iubb
7:22 left 1H: Purdue 27, Indiana 18
Zach Edey has 10 points and 7 rebounds. Including this.
9:47 left 1H: Purdue 23, Indiana 13
IU has committed 6 fouls, mostly dealing with Zack Edey, and Purdue is in the bonus the rest of the way. Purdue has committed 1 foul.
Edey and Fletcher Loyer have 8 points each.
Trey Galloway is so creative driving to the basket. 👀
12:58 left 1H: Purdue 15, Indiana 9
IU is mostly covering Zack Edey with Kel'el Ware solo, and Ware picks up his 2nd foul with 13:40 left. Payton Sparks is in for Ware. Sparks picks up a hook-and-hold foul against Edey, who is 2-of-5 from the field and has 8 points.
Mackenzie Mgabako picks up his 2nd foul with 15:30 left and is replaced by Xavier Johnson.
Lance Jones is such a difference-maker.@LanceBuckets x @BoilerBall
15:49 left 1H: Purdue 9, Indiana 7
Mackenzie Mgbako has IU's first 7 points, and 1 foul. Lance Jones has 5, Zach Edey 4.
Mackenzie Mgbako starts off IU with 3. Zach Edey counters with a short hook on Purdue's first play.
Indiana basketball vs. Purdue starting lineups
Purdue: Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, Lance Jones, Trey Kaufman-Renn, Zach Edey.
Indiana: Gabe Cupps, Trey Galloway, Malik Reneau, Mackenzie Mgbako, Kel'el Ware. Xavier Johnson is still coming off the bench.
IU basketball has a white out for Purdue
What time is Indiana basketball vs. Purdue?
7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Indiana on?
TV: Peacock
Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis), with Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analysis) and John Herrick (updates); Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).
Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 84 and 85, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling
Who is favored, Purdue basketball or Indiana?
Via BetMGM
Favorite: Purdue by 9.5 points
Over/under: 150.5 total points
Moneyline: Purdue -500, Indiana +380
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana men's basketball vs. Purdue score updates, highlights analysis