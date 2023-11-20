LIVE: Purdue basketball vs. Gonzaga score updates, highlights

No. 2 Purdue basketball (USA TODAY) has a potentially grueling week in paradise starting with a game against No. 10 Gonzaga in the Maui Invitational.

The Boilermakers (3-0) have beaten Samford, Morehead State and Xavier. Zach Edey (20.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.6 blocked shots) and Braden Smith (11.7 points, 8.3 assists) lead Purdue, which has hit 46.3% of its 3-pointers and is +11 rebounding per game.

The Bulldogs (2-0) have beaten Yale and Eastern Oregon. Five Gonzaga players average double figures: Braden Huff (21.0 points, 7.5 rebounds), Graham Ike (18.0 points, 7.0 rebounds), Anton Watson (15.5 points, 9.0 rebounds), Nolan Hickman (13.5 points) and Ryan Nembhard (11.0 points, 5.0 assists), the younger brother of Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard.

The Maui Invitational field includes No. 1 Kansas, No. 5 Marquette, No. 8 Tennessee, No. 24 UCLA, Syracuse and host Chaminade.

Zach Edey is big in Hawaii

Maui Invitational schedule

Monday, Nov. 20, 2023

2:30 p.m. ET, Game 1: Tennessee vs. Syracuse, ESPN2

5 p.m. ET, Game 2: Purdue vs. Gonzaga, ESPN2

9 p.m. ET, Game 3: Kansas vs. Chaminade, ESPNU

11:30 p.m. ET, Game 4: UCLA vs. Marquette, ESPN2

Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023

2:30 p.m. ET: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, ESPN2

5 p.m. ET: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, ESPN2

8 p.m.. ET: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, ESPN

10:30 p.m. ET: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, ESPN

Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023

2:30 p.m. ET: Third-place game, ESPN2

5 p.m. ET: Championship game, ESPN

9:30 p.m. ET: Seventh-place game, ESPNU

Midnight ET: Fifth-place game, ESPN2

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball vs. Gonzaga in Maui Invitational score updates