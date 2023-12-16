IU basketball lets marquee win slip away as No. 2 Kansas rallies past Hoosiers

BLOOMINGTON – No. 2 Kansas defeated Indiana 75-71 on Saturday. Here are three reasons why:

Assembly Hall shows up

Any concerns about a reduced student section (because of the semester’s end) or the danger of too many tickets falling into curious Kansas hands were dispelled long before the opening tip.

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall hadn’t had a game like this in a while, probably since Purdue last winter. And it hadn’t seen Kansas (10-1) in decades.

It was ready.

From the opening tip, a striped-out arena rained noise down onto Branch McCracken court. IU runs were met with thunder, Kansas mistakes an ear-splitting roar.

IU fans like to claim Assembly Hall worth as many as 8-10 points on atmosphere alone. That’s not always true — not all games are created equal — but it was Saturday.

Trey Galloway’s career performance

Trey Galloway has struggled at times this season to find his offensive game. His 3-point percentage is down, and the downhill game that serves him well at his best has burned hot and cold.

Not on Saturday. Handed his chance by Kansas’ packed defense and poor ball-screen coverage, Galloway rolled up a career-high 28 points. More than once, his exchanges with Malik Reneau and Kel’el Ware led to easy baskets that left Bill Self with his head in his hands.

It took Kansas too long to adjust to the how and why of what made that particular offense work, and Indiana happily took advantage. Without Xavier Johnson, the Hoosiers needed everything he gave.

"He's had his ups and downs this season," Mike Woodson said of Galloway. "Tonight he had a solid basketball game. I just hope he can build on that."

Hoosiers run out of steam

Indiana (7-3, 2-0 in Big Ten) led for a tick more than 35 minutes of Saturday's game, but it trailed for the 4:15 that mattered.

Struggling throughout the second half offensively, the Hoosiers clung onto their advantage until they couldn't anymore. Persistent foul trouble disrupted Mike Woodson's rotations, and Kansas punched too hard offensively in the final minutes.

Despite Galloway's career day, Kevin McCullar iced Kansas' victory with late free throws, robbing IU of its final chance to take a quality win out of its nonconference schedule.

Indiana basketball stats vs. Kansas

No. 2 Kansas 75, Indiana 71

KANSAS (10-1): Adams 6-12 2-3 14, Dickinson 8-17 1-2 17, Harris 5-9 0-0 12, Jackson 2-6 0-0 5, McCullar 3-11 13-16 21, McDowell 1-2 0-0 3, Furphy 0-1 1-2 1, Timberlake 0-2 0-1 0, Braun 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-61 17-24 75.

INDIANA (7-3): Mgbako 4-9 4-5 14, Reneau 5-13 1-2 13, Ware 3-12 5-6 11, Cupps 1-4 0-0 2, Galloway 12-17 2-4 28, Banks 0-2 0-0 0, Walker 0-1 3-4 3, Gunn 0-1 0-1 0. Totals 25-59 15-22 71.

Halftime—Indiana 40-32. 3-Point Goals_Kansas 6-18 (Harris 2-4, McCullar 2-5, McDowell 1-2, Jackson 1-3, Dickinson 0-1, Furphy 0-1, Timberlake 0-2), Indiana 6-16 (Galloway 2-4, Mgbako 2-4, Reneau 2-4, Banks 0-1, Cupps 0-1, Ware 0-2). Fouled Out_Galloway. Rebounds_Kansas 31 (Dickinson 14), Indiana 33 (Ware 15). Assists_Kansas 18 (Harris 5), Indiana 10 (Reneau 4). Total Fouls_Kansas 15, Indiana 21.

