LIVE: Purdue basketball vs. Wisconsin score updates, highlights, trends
Purdue basketball and No. 6 Wisconsin are both coming off of overtime games as they meet with the Big Ten lead on the line.
The No. 2 Boilermakers (20-2, 9-2) edged Northwestern on Jan. 31 but to extend their winning streak to six games. Wisconsin (16-5, 8-2) is coming off a loss to Nebraska but has lost just once at home.
Sam King is your best Purdue basketball follow
Zach Edey on Purdue all-time scoring, rebounding, blocked shots lists
Zach Edey is the No. 5 all-time scorer in Boilermakers history.
Player
Seasons
Points
Rick Mount
1967-70
2,323
Joe Barry Carroll
1976-80
2,175
E'Twaun Moore
2007-11
2,136
Dave Schellhase
1963-66
2,074
Zach Edey
2020-24
Troy Lewis
1984-88
2,038
Terry Dischinger
1959-62
1,979
∎ Edey has 1,102 career rebounds, second to Joe Barry Carroll's 1,148.
∎ Edey is fifth in career blocked shots.
Player
Seasons
Blocks
Joe Barry Carroll
1976-80
349
A.J. Hammons
2012-16
343
JaJuan Johnson
2007-11
263
Matt Haarms
2017-20
210
Zach Edey
2020-24
198
What time is Purdue basketball vs. Wisconsin?
1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.
What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Wisconsin on?
TV: CBS
Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).
Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 195 and 957, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling
Purdue basketball schedule
Day, date
location, opponent
time, TV/result
Oct. 28, Saturday
at Arkansas (exhibition)
Nov. 1, Wednesday
vs. Grace (exhibition)
Nov. 6, Monday
vs. Samford
Nov. 10, Friday
vs. Morehead State
Nov. 13, Monday
vs. Xavier
Nov. 20, Monday
vs. Gonzaga in Hawaii
Nov. 21, Tuesday
vs. Tennessee in Hawaii
Nov. 22, Wednesday
vs. Marquette in Hawaii
Nov. 28, Tuesday
vs. Texas Southern
Dec. 1, Friday
at Northwestern
Dec. 4, Monday
vs. Iowa
Dec. 9, Saturday
vs. Alabama in Toronto
Dec. 16, Saturday
vs. Arizona in Indianapolis
Dec. 21, Thursday
vs. Jacksonville
Dec. 29, Friday
vs. Eastern Kentucky
Jan. 2, Tuesday
at Maryland
Jan. 5, Friday
vs. Illinois
Jan. 9, Tuesday
at Nebraska
Jan. 13, Saturday
vs. Penn State
Jan. 16, Tuesday
at Indiana
Jan. 20, Saturday
at Iowa
Jan. 23, Tuesday
vs. Michigan
Jan. 28, Sunday
at Rutgers
Jan. 31, Wednesday
vs. Northwestern
Feb. 4, Sunday
at Wisconsin
1 p.m., CBS
Feb. 10, Saturday
vs. Indiana
8 p.m., Fox
Feb. 15, Thursday
vs. Minnesota
8:30 p.m., BTN
Feb. 18, Sunday
at Ohio State
1 p.m., CBS
Feb. 22, Thursday
vs. Rutgers
7 p.m., FS1
Feb. 25, Sunday
at Michigan
2 p.m., CBS
March 2, Saturday
vs. Michigan State
8 p.m., Fox
March 5, Tuesday
at Illinois
7 p.m., Peacock
March 10, Sunday,
vs. Wisconsin
12:30 p.m., Fox
March 13-17
Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball vs. Wisconsin score updates, highlights, Zach Edey