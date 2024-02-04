LIVE: Purdue basketball vs. Wisconsin score updates, highlights, trends

Purdue basketball and No. 6 Wisconsin are both coming off of overtime games as they meet with the Big Ten lead on the line.

The No. 2 Boilermakers (20-2, 9-2) edged Northwestern on Jan. 31 but to extend their winning streak to six games. Wisconsin (16-5, 8-2) is coming off a loss to Nebraska but has lost just once at home.

Sam King is your best Purdue basketball follow

Zach Edey on Purdue all-time scoring, rebounding, blocked shots lists

Zach Edey is the No. 5 all-time scorer in Boilermakers history.

Player Seasons Points Rick Mount 1967-70 2,323 Joe Barry Carroll 1976-80 2,175 E'Twaun Moore 2007-11 2,136 Dave Schellhase 1963-66 2,074 Zach Edey 2020-24 2,047 Troy Lewis 1984-88 2,038 Terry Dischinger 1959-62 1,979

∎ Edey has 1,102 career rebounds, second to Joe Barry Carroll's 1,148.

∎ Edey is fifth in career blocked shots.

Player Seasons Blocks Joe Barry Carroll 1976-80 349 A.J. Hammons 2012-16 343 JaJuan Johnson 2007-11 263 Matt Haarms 2017-20 210 Zach Edey 2020-24 198

What time is Purdue basketball vs. Wisconsin?

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.

What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Wisconsin on?

TV: CBS

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 195 and 957, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Purdue basketball schedule

