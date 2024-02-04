Advertisement

LIVE: Purdue basketball vs. Wisconsin score updates, highlights, trends

Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
·3 min read

Purdue basketball and No. 6 Wisconsin are both coming off of overtime games as they meet with the Big Ten lead on the line.

The No. 2 Boilermakers (20-2, 9-2) edged Northwestern on Jan. 31 but to extend their winning streak to six games. Wisconsin (16-5, 8-2) is coming off a loss to Nebraska but has lost just once at home.

Sam King is your best Purdue basketball follow, and we're going to have updates and highlights throughout. Please remember to refresh.

Zach Edey on Purdue all-time scoring, rebounding, blocked shots lists

Zach Edey is the No. 5 all-time scorer in Boilermakers history.

Player

Seasons

Points

Rick Mount

1967-70

2,323

Joe Barry Carroll

1976-80

2,175

E'Twaun Moore

2007-11

2,136

Dave Schellhase

1963-66

2,074

Zach Edey

2020-24

2,047

Troy Lewis

1984-88

2,038

Terry Dischinger

1959-62

1,979

∎ Edey has 1,102 career rebounds, second to Joe Barry Carroll's 1,148.

∎ Edey is fifth in career blocked shots.

Player

Seasons

Blocks

Joe Barry Carroll

1976-80

349

A.J. Hammons

2012-16

343

JaJuan Johnson

2007-11

263

Matt Haarms

2017-20

210

Zach Edey

2020-24

198

What time is Purdue basketball vs. Wisconsin?

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.

What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Wisconsin on?

TV: CBS

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 195 and 957, Varsity Network, ESPN+FuboParamount+Sling

Purdue basketball news

Jim Rowinski: Former Purdue basketball standout dies

Snubbed: Purdue's Matt Painter quotes Bob Knight after Braden Smith's snub from Bob Cousy Award list

Braden Smith: How Purdue basketball landed its current point guard thanks to advice of a former one

Purdue basketball schedule

Day, date

location, opponent

time, TV/result

Oct. 28, Saturday

at Arkansas (exhibition)

L, 81-77, OT

Nov. 1, Wednesday

vs. Grace (exhibition)

W, 98-51

Nov. 6, Monday

vs. Samford

W, 98-46

Nov. 10, Friday

vs. Morehead State

W, 87-57

Nov. 13, Monday

vs. Xavier

W, 83-71

Nov. 20, Monday

vs. Gonzaga in Hawaii

W, 73-63

Nov. 21, Tuesday

vs. Tennessee in Hawaii

W, 71-67

Nov. 22, Wednesday

vs. Marquette in Hawaii

W, 78-75

Nov. 28, Tuesday

vs. Texas Southern

W, 99-67

Dec. 1, Friday

at Northwestern

L, 92-88, OT

Dec. 4, Monday

vs. Iowa

W, 87-68

Dec. 9, Saturday

vs. Alabama in Toronto

W, 92-86

Dec. 16, Saturday

vs. Arizona in Indianapolis

W, 92-84

Dec. 21, Thursday

vs. Jacksonville

W, 100-57

Dec. 29, Friday

vs. Eastern Kentucky

W, 80-53

Jan. 2, Tuesday

at Maryland

W, 67-53

Jan. 5, Friday

vs. Illinois

W, 83-78

Jan. 9, Tuesday

at Nebraska

L, 88-72

Jan. 13, Saturday

vs. Penn State

W, 95-78

Jan. 16, Tuesday

at Indiana

W, 87-66

Jan. 20, Saturday

at Iowa

W, 84-70

Jan. 23, Tuesday

vs. Michigan

W, 99-67

Jan. 28, Sunday

at Rutgers

W, 68-60

Jan. 31, Wednesday

vs. Northwestern

W, 105-96, OT

Feb. 4, Sunday

at Wisconsin

1 p.m., CBS

Feb. 10, Saturday

vs. Indiana

8 p.m., Fox

Feb. 15, Thursday

vs. Minnesota

8:30 p.m., BTN

Feb. 18, Sunday

at Ohio State

1 p.m., CBS

Feb. 22, Thursday

vs. Rutgers

7 p.m., FS1

Feb. 25, Sunday

at Michigan

2 p.m., CBS

March 2, Saturday

vs. Michigan State

8 p.m., Fox

March 5, Tuesday

at Illinois

7 p.m., Peacock

March 10, Sunday,

vs. Wisconsin

12:30 p.m., Fox

March 13-17

Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball vs. Wisconsin score updates, highlights, Zach Edey