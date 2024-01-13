IU basketball beats Minnesota behind balanced scoring, stout defense

BLOOMINGTON — IU bounced back at Assembly Hall again, winning 74-62 over Minnesota. After being trounced at Rutgers on Tuesday, IU (12-5, 4-2 Big Ten) handled Minnesota (12-4, 3-2) at home.

Here are the reasons the Hoosiers got a needed victory before welcoming Purdue to Bloomington on Tuesday.

Everybody eats

Gabe Cupps started in place of Xavier Johnson for what might’ve been an in-house punishment for Johnson’s ejection against Rutgers. Cupps was scoreless and Johnson only had two points, but the other four common starters each scored in double figures.

Mackenzie Mgbako (19 points), Kel’el Ware (17), Malik Reneau (16) and Trey Galloway (10) each had their share of big baskets Friday. Outside of the point guards, the offense was egalitarian, allowing everyone to have their shine.

Games like this were the vision for this team. IU may be void of a consistent star, but it rosters a bevy of talented players who can pop on any night. To win games, everyone has to pull their weight, and that’s what happened against Minnesota.

Every game won’t see all four of those players score 10 or more, but if you could promise Mike Woodson they’d all score at least seven points with someone getting 15 or more, he’d take it.

The Hoosiers’ ball movement (17 assists) led to multiple guys getting involved. Sharing is caring, and IU’s balanced attack resulted in a comfortable win.

Indiana's Malik Reneau (5) shoots over Minnesota's Pharrel Payne (21) during the Indiana versus Minnesota men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

Hoosiers clamp down defensively

There weren’t many complaints to make about IU’s defense against the Golden Gophers. It hardly ever felt like Minnesota created comfortable looks, and IU’s defense deserves partial credit for that.

Minnesota’s rhythm was thrown off almost immediately when leading scorer Dawson Garcia picked up two fouls in the first four minutes of the game. Garcia returned later in the second half (and finished with three fouls), but Minnesota never looked like its typical self. Garcia had 14 points, but eight of them came in the last 4:03 once IU had a sizable lead.

Indiana took advantage of Minnesota’s lack of flow. Minnesota typically spreads the wealth and moves the ball exceptionally well. The Golden Gophers were fifth in the country at 19.8 assists per contest before Friday. Against Indiana, nine of their 23 field goals were assisted.

It’s one thing to force a team into missed shots, but it’s another to completely alter the way it plays. IU took away Minnesota’s identity en route to victory.

IU protects the ball

IU’s poor offensive performance at Rutgers on Tuesday was largely due to the team’s 18 turnovers. The Hoosiers turned that around Friday, giving the ball away only 10 times. IU had just two turnovers in its 41-point first half.

Indiana has been inconsistent with its handling of the ball. Take a peek at box scores over the past month and you’ll find games of just five, 10 (twice) and four turnovers for Indiana. You’ll also find games where the Hoosiers committed 14, 18 (twice) and 19 turnovers.

This team is a prime example of ‘When it rains, it pours’ on the turnover front. One turnover quickly turns into two for IU, and eventually add up. But when the Hoosiers are smart with the ball and don’t attempt to overcomplicate decisions, they have games where they rarely fumble the ball to the other team.

For a roster that’s bound to have cold stretches where it either doesn’t create quality looks or misses open shots, it’s important to at least get shots up. While Indiana got away with it a few times in nonconference play, it won’t beat many Big Ten teams in games with north of 15 turnovers. More nights like Friday will give Indiana a better shot to compete down the line.

