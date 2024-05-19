Advertisement
NBA playoffs: Pacers blow out Knicks in Game 7 as Jalen Brunson leaves game with fractured hand

yahoo sports staff
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 17: T.J. McConnell #9 of the Indiana Pacers battles Isaiah Hartenstein #55 of the New York Knicks for a rebound during the third quarter in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 17, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers have taken this series as far as it can go. It has see-sawed back and forth unpredictably, with the Pacers mostly playing the spoiler. The Knicks went up 2-0, but then the Pacers evened the series, including crushing the Knicks by more than 30 points in Game 4. The Knicks in turn smashed the Pacers by 30 in Game 5, but then lost by 13 in Game 6.

That brings us to Game 7. If the Pacers win, it will be their first trip to the Eastern Conference finals since 2013-14. A 10-year drought is pretty bad, but nowhere near as bad as the Knicks. They haven't been to the conference finals since 1999-2000.

Which team will end their drought today? We'll know in just four quarters. Follow along here for all the action from Game 7.

    Knicks run out of bodies against the Pacers

    And that'll do it. With Jalen Brunson fracturing his hand and OG Anunoby playing only 4:41, the Knicks had little to offer in a 130-109 loss to the Pacers in Game 7 in the East semifinals at Madison Square Garden. The Pacers set a playoff record, shooting 67.1% percent from the floor, and the final result was never really in doubt.

    Donte DiVincenzo has hit 8 3s

    Pacers are doing something pretty special

    With three minutes left to go in the third quarter of Game 7, the Pacers are averaging 2.33 points per play in transition, according to Cleaning the Glass — an absolutely absurd number, so far above the league’s best transition offenses that it might as well be an imaginary number.

    Knicks starting to get it together

    tring together a few stops, make a few baskets, and the game can start to shift. New York’s ball pressure — both picking up full-court and with its pickup points in the half-court — has been much better to start the third quarter, and the result has been a 12-5 run to get the deficit back within single digits.

    Not great news for the Knicks

    In these playoffs, the Knicks are 7-0 when winning the rebounding battle, and 0-5 when losing it. At halftime? Indiana’s got a 22-13 edge on the boards to go with its 15-point lead on the scoreboard.

    Pacers rolling at the half

    It's 70-55 at the half as the Pacers shoot 76.3% (29-of-38) from the field and 66.7% (8-of-12) from 3. The Pacers have also outrebounded the Knicks 22-13. A visibly struggling OG Anunoby played 4:41 for the Knicks in the first quarter and did not return.

    Jalen Brunson struggling in the first half

    A pair of free throws with 3:12 remaining in the half were Jalen Brunson’s first points in the second quarter. He’s got seven assists without a turnover, but just eight points on 3-for-10 shooting. If the Knicks can’t get this overwhelming Pacers offense under control, they’re going to need much, much more from him to match their firepower.

    How things are going ...

    Andrew Nembhard getting whistled for two travels in a minute might represent the first time the Knicks have gotten multiple stops in quick succession all day.

    Pacers taking control

    Fantastic on-ball defense there by Ben Sheppard, absolutely refusing to let himself get screened off Donte DiVincenzo, results in a Knicks turnover, another Pacers fast break, and another bucket in the paint — their eighth of the game, less than three minutes into the second quarter. Indiana’s up 18, Tom Thibodeau wants to talk it over, and the Garden, for now, is pin-drop silent.

    Pacers are on fire

    The Pacers shoot 77.8% (7-of-9) from 3 in the first quarter. Is that good?

    Tyrese Haliburton means business

    Welcome to Game 7, Tyrese Haliburton. Four straight buckets — including three transition 3-pointers — give him 11 quick points, and push the Pacers' lead to double figures at 34-22. Indiana has 34 points on 17 possessions — absolutely scorching offense to start Game 7.

    Foul on Haliburton overturned!

    It's getting a little tense

    Things getting testy as a little alteration breaks out at 4:50 of the first. Donte DiVincenzo didn't like Pascal Siakam taking some time in the lane to recover as DiVincenzo lined up at the FT line after getting fouled. All kinds of peeps were on the court. Now the Pacers have called for a review of Tyrese Haliburton's foul on DiVincenzo.

    Pacers seemingly playing at their pace

    Red hot start for the Pacers — 7-for-8 from the floor, five assists without a turnover, pushing off makes and taking advantage when the Knicks aren’t matched up. Indiana has weathered the storm early — 16-10 lead into the first timeout.

