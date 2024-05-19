NBA playoffs: Pacers blow out Knicks in Game 7 as Jalen Brunson leaves game with fractured hand

For Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, the Knicks and Pacers will leave it all on the court. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers have taken this series as far as it can go. It has see-sawed back and forth unpredictably, with the Pacers mostly playing the spoiler. The Knicks went up 2-0, but then the Pacers evened the series, including crushing the Knicks by more than 30 points in Game 4. The Knicks in turn smashed the Pacers by 30 in Game 5, but then lost by 13 in Game 6.

That brings us to Game 7. If the Pacers win, it will be their first trip to the Eastern Conference finals since 2013-14. A 10-year drought is pretty bad, but nowhere near as bad as the Knicks. They haven't been to the conference finals since 1999-2000.

Which team will end their drought today? We'll know in just four quarters. Follow along here for all the action from Game 7.