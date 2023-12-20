Kansas hangover? Flat IU basketball needs 17-0 run to avoid shocking Morehead State upset.

BLOOMINGTON — It was ugly, but it was a win. IU got past Morehead State in a 69-68 effort to get to 8-3 (2-0 Big Ten) on the season. Here’s why this game was close, with IU still pulling it out.

IU finds late energy bolt

The environmental difference in Assembly Hall compared to what it was for Saturday’s Kansas matchup is night and day. The crowd — which didn’t include a student section due to winter break — wasn’t very energetic. And the Hoosiers didn’t give them a reason to be.

Outside of an 18-point performance from Anthony Walker off the bench, nobody played with much of a spark for IU. The Hoosiers ran lackadaisical offense and got bullied on the boards early. After the adrenaline of playing a nail-biter against Kansas, everyone on the floor for Indiana seemed to mail it in.

After being down by 15 with under nine minutes left, IU started stringing stops together, which woke up the players and Hoosier fanbase. IU repeatedly turned its stops into trips to the foul line, where it shot 16-of-28 (57%). It wasn’t pretty, and it certainly wasn’t a wire-to-wire effort, but Indiana got just enough energy to break through and avoid a disastrous loss.

Jordan Lathon goes berserk

IU had no answer for Morehead State guard Jordan Lathon. Lathon finished the game with 30 points, as he made jump shot after jump shot to sink the Hoosiers.

Lathon made six 3s for Morehead State to go along with a few mid-range jumpers as well. The fifth-year senior — who transferred to MSU from Milwaukee and is at his third school — had the second 30-point game of his career.

Lathon’s explosion shows how much the Hoosiers miss Xavier Johnson. Indiana’s starting point guard missed his fifth-straight game with a left foot injury after missing most of last year due to a right foot fracture. Johnson is a strong defender who would’ve been responsible for guarding Lathon for most of the night.

IU did however hold Lathon scoreless in the final 9:29 of the game. Malik Reneau ended the game by blocking Lathon and sealing the deal for the Hoosiers to win.

Anthony Walker saves the day

Dec 19, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Anthony Walker (4) shoots the ball while Morehead State Eagles guard Riley Minix (22) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

In a game where spirit was desperately needed, fifth-year senior Anthony Walker provided it for IU. Walker had his best day in an Indiana uniform, scoring 18 points and grabbing nine rebounds. His scoring effort tied his career high set December 2020 with Miami.

From the moment Walker first entered the game, he was Indiana’s best player. Walker scored eight first-half points, which all came in his first three minutes on the floor. When Walker came back off the bench in the second half, he picked up where he left off.

Walker had 10 points for the Hoosiers in the second half. Walker emphasized getting to the basket and free throw line, which gave IU the jolt it needed. He also had a pair of timely offensive rebounds in the second half which allowed IU to make the comeback.

Without Walker, IU would have suffered a resume-crushing defeat. His intensity off the bench saved the Hoosiers from completely embarrassing themselves.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana basketball avoids shocking home upset to Morehead State