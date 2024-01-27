IU hangs tough vs. No. 11 Illinois but can't shoot 3s (made 0) — or free throws (missed 10)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Poor shooting cost the Hoosiers in a 70-62 loss at Illinois on Saturday. Here are three reasons why:

Illini find their range

A 1-of-8 start from behind the 3-point line by Saturday’s hosts — in fairness thanks to some strong defense from Indiana — built the Hoosiers an early lead. IU (12-8, 4-5) actually held the advantage for the majority of the opening 20 minutes, Illinois only coming back into the game once it found that range.

Eventually, even with leading scorer Terrence Shannon benched because of fouls, the Illini got that range. They missed their first seven but hit 5-of-10 once one finally went in to turn that deficit around.

IU’s late flurry cut into the lead, but Illinois’ offense from distance was key to a 38-34 lead for the hosts at the intermission.

Jan 27, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins (33) drives the ball against Indiana Hoosiers forward Mackenzie Mgbako (21) during the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Mackenzie Mgbako tough

Indiana’s blossoming freshman needed time to find his offense Saturday, but that didn’t blunt his impact at the other end of the floor.

Like most freshmen, Mgbako hasn’t always been comfortable defensively this season. At times, he’s driven his coach to frustration with his gaffes. But Woodson could have few complaints about Mgbako’s performance Saturday.

On the ball, the 6-8 wing/forward as quick, tough and alert as he’s been all season. He contested shots without getting into foul trouble and even blocked Coleman Hawkins once.

And on an afternoon when both teams went small, Mgbako cleaned the glass expertly. Once his offense came around, he had little trouble confirming his first-career double-double with more than 12 minutes left in the second half. He finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Woodson rode Mgbako on Saturday, playing him 37 minutes. The freshman from New Jersey earned them all.

More: Xavier Johnson given technical foul for tossing ball at Illinois player

Tough night on the lines

The 3-point line never gave for Indiana, the Hoosiers finishing with zero made 3s in a game for the first time in almost 13 years. And the free-throw line wasn’t much better, IU finishing just 12-of-22 there and missing some really big free ones when it counted.

After the ugliness of Purdue and Wisconsin, IU found its feet and its fight in Champaign. The Hoosiers should be commended for their performance, at least.

But their shortcomings — particularly on the road — cost them dearly. Kel'el Ware sat with injury and Malik Reneau fouled out. Illinois (15-5, 6-3) finished plus-21 from behind the 3-point line. Another opportunity slipped away, in a season too rapidly running out of runway for Mike Woodson’s team.

Follow IndyStar reporter Zach Osterman on Twitter: @ZachOsterman.

Indiana basketball stats vs. Illinois

INDIANA (12-7): Mgbako 4-14 4-4 12, Reneau 8-12 5-9 21, Walker 2-5 1-2 5, Galloway 4-10 0-0 8, Johnson 6-11 2-7 14, Leal 1-1 0-0 2, Cupps 0-1 0-0 0, Sparks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 12-22 62.

ILLINOIS (14-5): Hawkins 4-12 2-3 11, Shannon 2-10 8-10 12, Domask 6-13 3-3 16, Guerrier 0-0 2-6 2, Rodgers 3-5 2-3 8, Goode 4-9 0-1 11, Harmon 2-9 0-0 5, Dainja 1-2 0-0 2, Gibbs-Lawhorn 1-2 0-0 3, Moretti 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-62 17-26 70.

Halftime—Illinois 38-34. 3-Point Goals_Indiana 0-9 (Cupps 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Galloway 0-3, Mgbako 0-3), Illinois 7-23 (Goode 3-8, Gibbs-Lawhorn 1-1, Domask 1-3, Hawkins 1-3, Harmon 1-4, Shannon 0-4). Fouled Out_Reneau. Rebounds_Indiana 33 (Mgbako 12), Illinois 39 (Domask 10). Assists_Indiana 8 (Walker, Johnson 2), Illinois 8 (Domask 4). Total Fouls_Indiana 22, Illinois 18.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 3 reasons Indiana basketball lost to Illinois in Big Ten thriller