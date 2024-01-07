IU basketball holds off Ohio State behind Malik Reneau, Xavier Johnson heroics

BLOOMINGTON – Indiana came back from nine points down in the second half to log a badly needed 71-65 win against Ohio State on Saturday. Here are three reasons why:

Too many second chances

Ohio State (12-3, 2-2) arrived fully prepared to chase its 3-pointers — the Buckeyes aren’t shy about shooting them — Saturday night, knowing Indiana struggles to secure long defensive rebounds.

The trend did not change as the evening wore on. Ohio State pulled down, for Mike Woodson’s comfort, far too many of those offensive boards. They spent most of the evening comfortably better than IU (11-4, 3-1) in second-chance points as a result, on an evening when those points came at a premium.

Insider: Mike Woodson challenged his IU team. And it responded with biggest win of the year so far.

Halfcourt offense was, at times, an almighty struggle for Woodson’s team. Ohio State turned 22 offensive rebounds into 24 extra points, both numbers staggering.

The Hoosiers were better when they forced Ohio State mistakes and turned those into points of their own. But they struggled to keep the Buckeyes away from the offensive glass, and a problem all season was one again Saturday.

More: Indiana honors Bob Knight when it plays his alma mater

Magnificent Malik

Indiana's Malik Reneau (5) shoots over Ohio State's Felix Okpara (34) during the first half of the Indiana versus Ohio State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024.

Malik Reneau opened the afternoon on the Big Ten-required pregame availability report, listed as questionable. Whatever was ailing him didn’t do Ohio State much good.

Reneau — increasingly the Hoosiers’ anchor offensively thanks to his blend of toughness in the post, smart footwork, clever passing and expanding 3-point threat — scored just four points on five field goal attempts in a quiet first half, before catching fire in the second.

He found his range with his trusted left-hand hook. He muscled through post doubles to the glass. He drained another of those 3s that are rapidly becoming a useful tool for him. The Buckeyes threw different covers and coverages at Indiana’s sophomore forward, and nothing worked.

Reneau finished with 23 points and seven rebounds, his high-low combinations with Xavier Johnson carving out quality offensive possessions for IU. Saturday’s game would have taken a markedly different turn without him.

Small lineup brings it home

Woodson hasn’t been shy about playing smaller down the stretch of close games this season, but never against an opponent of Ohio State’s quality.

He opted for one Saturday, and it shut the game down.

With Anthony Walker at the four and C.J. Gunn, who scored 10 points and drained several key jumpers down the stretch, at the three, Indiana had the quickness to switch with Ohio State and stay with Ohio State. The Buckeyes couldn’t counter effectively, scoring just 27 second-half points.

Gunn was crucial to the effort, as was Woodson’s willingness to alternate Walker between Reneau and Kel’el Ware, and keep quicker frontcourts on the floor more of the evening. Despite a furious late rally from Ohio State, IU going small finished the job.

Follow IndyStar reporter Zach Osterman on Twitter: @ZachOsterman.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 3 reasons Indiana basketball beat Ohio State for key Big Ten win