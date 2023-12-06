Hoosiers improve to 2-0 in Big Ten with nail-biting win at Michigan

Indiana squeezed out another tough, close win Tuesday, this time 78-75, at Michigan. Here are three reasons why:

Unforced errors

Mike Woodson will have been pleased with his team’s competitiveness early Tuesday. He’ll also have been going gray at the Hoosiers’ carelessness.

Ten first-half turnovers stunted what at times was an impressively aggressive offense in the opening 20 minutes. Some of them were the product of Michigan’s ability to pack its defense inside against an Indiana team that doesn’t shoot many 3s. Some of it was just plain carelessness, from a team who looked like it missed Xavier Johnson’s steady hand at point guard.

IU (7-1, 2-0) did well to limit the damage from an eye-popping 27% turnover rate. The Hoosiers allowed just eight points off turnovers in the first half.

But their sloppiness with the ball prevented them from taking control of the game midway through the half, when it was there to be grabbed. Woodson will have walked into halftime knowing that needed cleaning up.

Indiana forward Kaleb Banks (10) dunks against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paint points

It is the first entry into Indiana’s winning formula this season.

Stress as fans might about 3-point shooting, the Hoosiers aren’t going to turn into a prolific shooting team from distance any time soon. They make their money around the rim, and they did again Tuesday night.

IU finished with 52 points in the paint, this time thanks to second chances and hustle points from bench players like Anthony Walker and Kaleb Banks. Malik Reneau and Kel’el Ware met their minimums, but they were helped by downhill action and aggressiveness around the rim on the first shot, and after it.

That manifested itself in a 24-point advantage in paint points, and it made a major difference in the Hoosiers’ first Big Ten road trip of the season.

Hoosiers grind another one out

Michigan (4-5, 0-1) has its problems too. But IU's own rocky start to the season means no apologizing for results, and the Hoosiers just keep getting them.

They've won close a lot, won close even when they should have won big. But with the exception of UConn, they've won, and there's no arguing with records.

Time will tell how some of these victories stand up (or don't). But from a team still polishing its many rough edges, wins at any cost are worth their weight in gold. This one keeps stacking them up.

IU basketball stats vs. Michigan

Indiana 78, Michigan 75

INDIANA (7-1): Mgbako 4-6 2-2 11, Reneau 6-11 3-4 15, Ware 6-10 1-2 13, Cupps 0-1 2-2 2, Galloway 3-12 3-6 9, Gunn 2-6 2-2 8, Walker 4-4 0-0 8, Banks 3-5 0-0 6, Sparks 2-3 2-3 6. Totals 30-58 15-21 78.

MICHIGAN (4-5): Nkamhoua 8-16 2-2 18, Reed 2-2 1-2 5, Williams 4-8 0-0 10, Burnett 0-4 4-4 4, McDaniel 3-14 7-10 13, Tschetter 6-7 4-5 17, Jackson 2-3 1-1 5, Llewellyn 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 26-55 19-24 75.

Halftime—Michigan 39-37. 3-Point Goals_Indiana 3-9 (Gunn 2-3, Mgbako 1-2, Ware 0-1, Galloway 0-3), Michigan 4-17 (Williams 2-5, Llewellyn 1-1, Tschetter 1-2, Jackson 0-1, Nkamhoua 0-1, Burnett 0-3, McDaniel 0-4). Fouled Out_Nkamhoua. Rebounds_Indiana 28 (Ware 8), Michigan 26 (Tschetter 6). Assists_Indiana 7 (Cupps, Galloway 2), Michigan 8 (Burnett 3). Total Fouls_Indiana 19, Michigan 21.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 3 reasons Indiana basketball beat Michigan: Paint points key IU win