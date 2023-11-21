LIVE: Purdue basketball vs. Tennessee score updates in Maui Invitational
No. 2 Purdue basketball continues Maui Invitational action with a semifinal game against No. 8 Tennessee.
The Boilermakers (4-0) blitzed No. 10 Gonzaga in the second half of their opener as Zach Edey and Braden Smith got help from Lance Jones and Myles Colvin.
Tennessee (4-0) stifled Syracuse and got strong performances from Dalton Knecht (17 points, 3-of-4 3-pointers), Josiah-Jordan James (15 points, 12 rebounds) and Jonas Aidoo (14 points, 11 rebounds).
The Boilermakers are 3.5 favorites, according to BetMGM. The over/under is 134.5 total points. Moneyline: Tennessee +135, Purdue -160.
We'll have updates throughout tonight's game, so please remember to refresh.
Maui Invitational schedule
Monday, Nov. 20, 2023
2:30 p.m. ET, Game 1: Tennessee 73, Syracuse 56
5 p.m. ET, Game 2: Purdue 73, Gonzaga 63
9 p.m. ET, Game 3: Kansas 83, Chaminade 56
11:30 p.m. ET, Game 4: Marquette 71, UCLA 69
Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023
2:30 p.m. ET: Syracuse vs. Gonzaga, ESPN2
5 p.m. ET: Chaminade vs. UCLA, ESPN2
8 p.m.. ET: Tennessee vs. Purdue, ESPN
10:30 p.m. ET: Kansas vs. Marquette, ESPN
Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023
2:30 p.m. ET: Third-place game, ESPN2
5 p.m. ET: Championship game, ESPN
9:30 p.m. ET: Seventh-place game, ESPNU
Midnight ET: Fifth-place game, ESPN2
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball vs. Tennessee in Maui Invitational score updates