3 reasons Indiana basketball escaped with another close call vs. Wright State

BLOOMINGTON – Another one perhaps too close for comfort, but a third win in as many tries for Indiana on Thursday, the Hoosiers finishing off Wright State, 89-80.

Here are three reasons why:

Sloppy first-half defense

Indiana looked as good in the first 10 minutes Thursday as the Hoosiers had in any such stretch so far this season. The Hoosiers locked down the rim, pushed the ball in transition and even knocked in a couple 3-pointers, on the way to building a 28-13 lead.

Then their defense collapsed, and with it, the lead.

Wright State found too much too easy driving the ball at the paint. That led to overhelping and poor rotations, which led to open shots, which went in to the tune of seven first-half 3s. The Raiders cut that deficit down to as little as two, the Hoosiers struggling in particular when Mike Woodson went to his bench.

There were good individual performances from Trey Galloway, Mackenzie Mgbako and Kel’el Ware, among others, in the opening 20 minutes. But the collective was well below what was needed, and 49 first-half Wright State points made arguing otherwise a fruitless exercise.

Kel'el Ware continues to impress

Indiana's Kel'el Ware (1) dunks during the first half of the Indiana versus Wright State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.

He is a different kind of player than Trayce Jackson-Davis, but Kel’el Ware might wind up occupying a position of similar importance.

Ware hands Woodson a similarly imposing defensive presence to what Jackson-Davis provided, and rebounds the ball at a similar rate. He probably won’t be the bulldog around the rim Jackson-Davis turned into by his senior year, but Ware can operate effectively away from the basket, stretching defenses with his face-up game.

A 7-2 frame and remarkable reach and quickness give Ware an NBA presence in a college game. And after he left Oregon under a cloud of suspicion he might not have the motor to maximize his talent at this level, he plays like a man with a point to prove.

As Indiana develops this season, Ware already appears central to all the Hoosiers’ ambitions. He posted his second double-double in three tries Thursday.

Hoosiers hold on again

Once again, a mid-major guarantee-game opponent pushed Indiana further than expected. Once again, the Hoosiers held firm.

This time they did it with offense, their defense letting them down but the ball finding the basket more often. Even despite shooting just 3-of-16 from behind the arc, a combination of free throws and punishing paint touches overpowered Wright State.

For all its flaws, IU (3-0) will go to New York with its perfect record intact, and a far sterner test waiting at Madison Square Garden, in the form of reigning national champion UConn. One of many questions fans will ask between now and then is whether the Hoosiers will have to manage that without starting point guard Xavier Johnson, who hobbled off injured late Thursday.

Indiana basketball stats

Indiana 89, Wright St. 80

WRIGHT ST. (0-3): Noel 1-11 2-2 4, Braun 2-5 0-0 4, Brown 1-6 0-0 2, Holden 8-17 7-7 24, Huibregtse 5-11 2-3 15, Welage 8-13 2-5 25, Carter 3-3 0-0 6, Woods 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-68 13-17 80.

INDIANA (3-0): Mgbako 3-9 6-6 13, Reneau 8-13 0-3 16, Ware 9-11 4-5 22, Galloway 3-7 8-10 15, Johnson 4-9 0-0 9, Cupps 0-1 0-0 0, Gunn 2-3 0-0 4, Walker 2-5 1-1 5, Banks 2-2 0-3 4, Sparks 0-1 1-4 1. Totals 33-61 20-32 89.

Halftime—Indiana 54-49. 3-Point Goals_Wright St. 11-26 (Welage 7-10, Huibregtse 3-6, Holden 1-1, Woods 0-2, Noel 0-3, Brown 0-4), Indiana 3-16 (Johnson 1-2, Galloway 1-4, Mgbako 1-7, Reneau 0-1, Walker 0-2). Rebounds_Wright St. 37 (Noel, Holden 8), Indiana 36 (Ware 12). Assists_Wright St. 15 (Holden 8), Indiana 20 (Galloway 6). Total Fouls_Wright St. 25, Indiana 19.

