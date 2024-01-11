NoleSports Podcast | FSU football transfer portal, Nick Saban retiring, Seminoles MBB, WBB

Welcome to another episode of the NoleSports Podcast.

Democrat writers Ehsan Kassim and Jack Williams talk about all things Florida State athletics.

FSU football had a busy week, signing nine players since last Saturday from the NCAA Transfer Portal, with the 2024 roster now coming to focus.

In the middle of recording the podcast, news broke that Alabama head coach Nick Saban was retiring after a 17-year run with the Crimson Tide, winning six national championships. Kassim - who is a 2018 Alabama grad - and Williams discussed the impact of Saban on Alabama and college football.

They also spoke about ESPN's Pete Thamel naming head coach Mike Norvell as a candidate for the Crimson Tide job.

Finally, they discussed FSU basketball. Both basketball teams are in the middle of their conference schedule, with the women's team playing two key ranked opponents this week and the men's team coming off a major momentum-building win over Wake Forest on Tuesday.

Kassim and Williams share their final thoughts on FSU's portal class and take a look at the basketball teams in the podcast found below.

