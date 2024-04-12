FSU football defensive back Greedy Vance Jr enters NCAA transfer portal

Redshirt senior defensive back Greedy Vance Jr. won't be playing his final year of college football at Florida State.

It was reported on Thursday that he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal with one year of eligibility left. This is the Seminoles' first transfer out of the program since 18 players left in December and January.

This is his second time in the portal as he transferred from Louisville to FSU in December 2021.

The 5-foot-11 inch, 178-pound defensive back played in all 14 games last season, recording 18 tackles, three pass breakups and one interception.

During his two seasons in Tallahassee, he played in 27 games, recording 34 tackles, four interceptions (three in 2022) and nine pass deflections.

FSU's defensive back room still has a lot of support despite Vance's exit. Shyheim Brown, Azareye’h Thomas and Kevin Knowles II are all returners expected to play large roles this season.

The Seminoles also brought in two defensive backs via the portal, Earl Litter Jr. (Alabama) and Davonte Brown (Miami), and three freshmen in the secondary.

FSU Football Transfer Tracker

Transfers in:

Marvin Jones Jr., R-So., Defensive end, - Georgia

DJ Uiagalelei, Jr, Quarterback - Oregon State

Jalen Brown, Fr., Wide receiver - LSU

Earl Little Jr., R-Fr., Defensive back - Alabama

Grady Kelly, R-So., Defensive lineman - Colorado State

Jaylin Lucas, Jr., Running back - Indiana

Davonte Brown, 4th-Jr., Defensive back - Miami (FL)

Malik Benson, Jr., Wide receiver - Alabama

Tomiwa Durojaiye, R-Fr., Defensive lineman - West Virginia

Sione Lolohea, Jr., Defensive lineman - Oregon State

Terrence Ferguson, R-So., Offensive lineman - Alabama

Roydell Williams, Sr., Running back - Alabama

Richie Leonard IV, Jr., Offensive lineman - Florida

Shawn Murphy, R-Fr., Linebacker - Alabama

Jacob Rozy, Sr., Offensive lineman - Harvard

Transfers out:

CJ Campbell, RB, Redshirt sophomore (Florida Atlantic)

Preston Daniel, TE, Redshirt junior (Buffalo)

Dylan Brown-Turner, LB, Freshman (Texas-El Paso)

Markeston Douglas, TE, Redshirt Junior (Arizona State)

AJ Duffy, QB, Redshirt freshman (San Diego State)

Bless Harris, OL, Redshirt senior (TCU)

Rodney Hill, RB, Redshirt freshman (Miami)

Tyler Keltner, K, Redshirt senior (Oklahoma)

Malcolm Ray, DT, Redshirt junior (Rutgers)

Daughtry Richardson, OL, Freshman (Florida Atlantic)

Qae'shon Sapp, OL, Freshman (Louisiana Monroe)

Thomas Shrader, OL, Redshirt junior (Appalachian State)

Ayobami Tifase, DL, Redshirt freshman (Georgia Tech)

Tate Rodemaker, QB, Redshirt junior (Southern Miss)

Gilber Edmond, DE, Redshirt junior (South Carolina)

Goldie Lawrence, WR, Freshman (UCF)

Dennis Briggs Jr., DL, Redshirt senior (Illinois)

Joshua Burrell, ATH, Redshirt sophomore

Greedy Vance Jr., DB, Redshirt senior

