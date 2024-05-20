NASCAR: Joey Logano leads 199 of 200 laps to win All-Star Race

Joey Logano won the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race on Sunday night. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Joey Logano led all but one lap to win the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro on Sunday night.

Logano won the pole for the race on Sunday and maximized that starting spot. Logano was never officially passed under green-flag conditions and the only lap he didn’t lead came on lap 104 when Brad Keselowski was credited with leading a lap under caution.

Drivers had a hard time making passes at the restored race track in yet another example of how much work NASCAR still has to do to make its Cup Series car produce decent racing on short tracks. NASCAR implemented a second tire compound for the race that was supposed to be grippier and less durable. But that idea worked out far better in theory than it did in reality.

Logano beat Denny Hamlin to the finish line by over a second. Hamlin tried twice after restarts to get past Logano but couldn’t do it successfully. The race had four cautions and two of them were pre-planned before the race. The first came on lap two when Ricky Stenhouse Jr. got punted into the wall by Kyle Busch and the other unplanned caution came when Ty Gibbs got spun around.